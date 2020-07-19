With a large master suite on the main level, this plan is designed to work well into the future.
The living area flows over to the island kitchen, open dining room and out to the spacious back porch.
Upstairs, two additional bedrooms, a bonus space and a bathroom reside.
Don't miss the cozy fireplace in the great room.
To build this home, you can order a complete set of construction documents by calling 866-228-0193 or visiting www.eplans.com/collection/house-of-the-week. Enter the design number to locate the plan and view more images and details.
At www.eplans.com/collection/house-of-the-week, you can view previously featured plans, browse other specialty collections, or use our search filters to help you find exactly what you want from more than 28,000 home designs. Most plans can be customized to suit your lifestyle.
Link to plan for digital features: www.eplans.com/plan/2110-square-feet-3-bedroom-2-5-bathroom-2-garage-cottage-country-sp217725
Save 10% on your house plans (some exclusions apply) with coupon code: NEWSPAPER.