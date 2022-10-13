Eric Ferring has had a whirlwind of a year.

Following his graduation from the Lyric Opera of Chicago’s Patrick G. and Shirley W. Ryan Opera Center for young artists and a live performance hiatus amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the operatic tenor and Dubuque native returned to the stage with the Metropolitan Opera for its 2021-2022 season. He also made his mainstage debut with Santa Fe (N.M.) Opera.

