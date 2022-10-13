Eric Ferring has had a whirlwind of a year.
Following his graduation from the Lyric Opera of Chicago’s Patrick G. and Shirley W. Ryan Opera Center for young artists and a live performance hiatus amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the operatic tenor and Dubuque native returned to the stage with the Metropolitan Opera for its 2021-2022 season. He also made his mainstage debut with Santa Fe (N.M.) Opera.
This season, Ferring is bracing for a series of performances in France, including debuts with Opera National du Rhin and Opera National de Paris.
But one project close to his heart has him hopeful to elevate creative voices in an often marginalized community.
Ferring will release his debut album in collaboration with pianist Madeline Slettedahl, “No Choice but Love: Songs of the LGBTQ+ Community” on Friday, Nov. 18. The title track — inspired by a poem from Terrence Chin-Loy, with music by Ben Moore that was commissioned by Ferring — was released as the first single from the album this week on National Coming Out Day, Oct. 11.
“I always felt that a debut album should really show who the artist is and what they believe,” said Ferring in a phone interview from his Florida home, which he shares with Jake Miller, whom he wed last year. “It might not be a typical debut album, but I wanted to sing something with more depth. I had been percolating about recording an album that celebrated the queer and gay communities for a long time. I’m very proud of this being my debut.”
A well-decorated competitor in the early stages of his career, Ferring, 30, is a graduate of Dubuque Senior High School who began his vocal studies in Dubuque with Kristen Eby. He earned his Bachelor of Music in vocal performance from Drake University in Des Moines before completing his Master of Music in opera performance from the Boston Conservatory.
Ferring’s two-CD album features a carefully curated collection of music from LGBTQ+ composers past and present — several of whom Ferring commissioned for the project. Included are tracks penned by beloved greats such as Francis Poulenc and Benjamin Britten — who laid the foundation for the album — in addition to contemporary luminaries like Jake Heggie, Jennifer Higdon, Willie Alexander, Mari Esabel Valverde and others.
“It all began with Britten’s ‘Canticle I,’ then I expanded outward from there to find a diverse representation of contemporary composers,” Ferring said. “It was difficult because I didn’t want to leave anyone out. Everyone I selected had a place. I wanted to give these composers a voice on this project.”
Beyond the music, those involved in the production of the album also represent the LGBTQ+ community, in addition to other marginalized groups.
“That was important in getting the message of the project across,” Ferring said. “I think the reality of a lot of the classical music industry is that White composers have taken up space for a long time. That has encouraged many in the industry to be more thoughtful and deliberate in what they’re trying to illustrate and teach their audience. By championing these voices, we give them the confidence to continue to get involved and to create.”
The album joins the roster of releases of Lexicon Classics, a new independent classical label that welcomes “musicians that have something to say and projects that are truly collaborative,” according to its website.
Other recent releases include baritone Sidney Outlaw’s “Lament,” inspired by the music of Black composers in opera and art song; and mezzo-soprano Laura Virella’s “Al Menos Cantos: Songs of Jack Delano,” which draws its inspiration from the writings of Puerto Rican men and women.
It was that mission that drew Ferring to Lexicon, rather than taking the project to a larger, more established industry player that might have steered its vision in another direction.
“It’s an interesting label in that they believe the artist collaboration process should look different,” he said. “They believe artists with something interesting to say should have the space to see that through, and the head of the label and I talked a lot about what this release would look like. It’s strange that just being who I am has become somewhat of a political statement. But I think we as artists have to engage audiences, and audiences want to know who we are as artists. If people don’t want to hear, they don’t have to listen. But I would rather have people see me for who I really am rather than be like a plain piece of toast.”
Ferring will perform at his Drake University alma mater on Friday, Oct. 14: The last opportunity listeners locally might be able to hear him live prior to his season overseas — and prior to the album’s release.
“A hard copy of the album came to me a couple of weeks ago, and it hit me for the first time,” Ferring said. “All these years of planning and funding, and now to have my vision in my hands. It’s really a gratifying, fulfilling and magical moment. I’m excited to see what else comes on the horizon.”
“No Choice but Love” will be available through Lexicon Classics, as well as on all streaming platforms.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.