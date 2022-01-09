The following is a sample of major events in larger venues within driving distance of the tri-states. For most, you can visit www.ticketmaster.com for tickets. Due to current COVID-19 restrictions, check venues for postponed or canceled events.
Cedar Rapids
U.S. Cellular Center (319-398-5211, uscellularcenter.com)
Nelly, with Blanco Brown, 7:30 p.m. Jan. 22. $36-$122.
Scotty McCreery, 7 p.m. Feb. 3. $39-$129.50.
Papa Roach, 6:50 p.m. March 15. $35-$65.
Celtic Thunder, 8 p.m. March 25. $47.50-$67.50.
Primus, 8 p.m. April 22. $35-$75.
Celtic Woman Postcards from Ireland, 7 p.m. June 1. $42.
Riverdance, 7:30 p.m. June 9. $53-$78.
“Weird Al” Yankovic, 7:30 p.m. July 19. TBA.
Goo Goo Dolls, 7 p.m. Sept. 13. $32-$126.
Iowa City
The Englert (319-688-2653, www.englert.org)
Lucinda Williams, 7:30 p.m. Jan. 14. $20-$53.
The Dead South, 7:30 p.m. Jan. 19, 21. $33-$59.
Watkins Family Hour, 7:30 p.m. Jan. 20. $20-$32.
Dead South, 7:30 p.m. Jan. 21. $33-$59.
Patty Griffin, 7:30 p.m. Jan. 23. $20-$40.
Kaki King, 7:30 p.m. Jan. 27. $15-$25.
Anais Mitchell, 7:30 p.m. Feb. 4. $20-$45.
Lucy Dacus, 7:30 p.m. Feb. 18. $15-$25.
Son Volt, 7:30 p.m. Feb. 23. $20-$35.
Bettye Lavette, 7:30 p.m. Feb. 25. $20-$35.
Jorma Kaukonen, 7:30 p.m. Feb. 26. $35.
Brett Dennen, 7:30 p.m. March 3. $15-$30.
Jayhawks, 7:30 p.m. March 5. $15-$33.50
Bonnie “Prince” Billy & Matt Sweeney “Superwolves” and Jonathan Richman, 7:30 p.m. March 6. $20-$35.
Bruce Cockburn, 7 p.m. March 13. $50.
Gregory Alan Isakov, 7:30 p.m. March 19. $47.
Graham Nash, 7:30 p.m. March 29. $20-$69.50.
Watchhouse, 7:30 p.m. April 6. $45.
Magnetic Fields, 7:30 p.m. April 15. $47.
Valerie June, 7:30 p.m. May 21. $15-$40.
Janis Ian, 7:30 p.m. May 22. $15-$45.
The Cactus Blossoms, 7:30 p.m. June 16. $10-$20.
Madison
Barrymore Theatre (608-241-8633, www.barrymorelive.com)
Patty Griffin, 8 p.m. Jan. 26. Tickets through Ticketmaster.
Lucinda Williams, 8 p.m. Feb. 17. Tickets through Ticketmaster.
The Mavericks, 8 p.m. Feb. 19. $40, $50, $69.50.
Gaelic Storm, 8 p.m. March 10. $25.
Bruce Cockburn, 8 p.m. March 12, $35.
Colin Hay, 8 p.m. March 22. $35, $45, $75.
Robert Cray Band, 8 p.m. March 27. $35 advance, $40 day of show.
Chris Renzema, 7 p.m. April 3. $20 advance, $25 day of show.
Quad Cities
Adler Theater (563-326-8500, www.adlertheatre.com/events)
Aaron Lewis, 8 p.m. Jan. 14. $35, $50, $60.
Postmodern Jukebox, 7:30 p.m. March 8. $39.50, $49.50, $75.
Celtic Thunder, 7:30 p.m. March 24. $39, $49, $59, $72.
Alice Cooper, 7:30 p.m. March 30. $49, $59.50, $75.
Alan Parsons Live Project, 7:30 p.m. April 22. $35.10, $45.80, $72.55, $110.
Righteous Brothers, 7:30 p.m. April 27. $50, $60, $70, $90.
TaxSlayer Center (309-764-2000, www.taxslayercenter.com)
JoJo Siwa, 7 p.m. Feb. 4. $39.50, $49.50, $69.50.
Tool, 7:30 p.m. March 17. $49.50, $75, $95, $125.
Korn, 6:30 p.m. March 25. $29.50, $49.50, $59.50, $79.50 $89.50, $105.
Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons, 8 p.m. April 9. $41.75, $62.75, $83.75, $136.25.
Santana, 8 p.m. April 15. $35.50, $45.50, $70, $80, $125.50.
Chicago, 7 p.m. April 19. $39.50, $59.50, $79.50, $99.50.
Matchbox Twenty, 7:30 p.m. June 18. $35, $47, $63, $85.
Wisconsin Dells
Crystal Grand Music Theatre (877-987-6487, www.crystalgrand.com)
Martina McBride, 7 p.m. Jan. 14. $19.95-$150.
Aaron Lewis, 8 p.m. Jan. 29-30. $17.95-$150.
Jake Owen, 8 p.m. April 8. $19.95-$150.
Celtic Woman, 8 p.m. April 15. $17.95-$62.95.
Gary Levox, 8 p.m. May 14. $19.95-$150.
Others
• Chicago Allstate Arena
(847-635-6601), www.allstatearena.com
• Chicago Theatre
(312-462-6300), www.thechicagotheatre.com
• Chicago House of Blues
(312-923-2000), www.houseofblues.com
• Chicago Akoo Theatre at Rosemont (Rosemont Theatre)
(847-671-5100), www.rosemonttheatre.com
• Des Moines Wells Fargo Arena
(515-564-8000), www.iowaeventscenter.com