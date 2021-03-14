For a group of musicians, there are few things more appealing than playing a live gig in front of a large group of fans.
On the flipside, it is hard to think of anything more frustrating that almost a full year of being unable to do so.
A Few Blind Mice, a rock band consisting of four Dubuque residents, has been living in that reality for roughly 12 months.
Lead singer and guitarist Ty Bailey said the group has used the unique circumstances as a source of inspiration.
“It made us hungrier than ever, to keep playing and getting bigger and better,” he said.
For local bands, the pandemic has presented a host of challenges: Aside from the obvious problems posed by fewer gigs, musical groups also have encountered difficult questions about how they navigate practices.
At the beginning of the pandemic, members of A Few Blind Mice wore masks during its weekly practices. The band also rented out a large venue for such practices, ensuring members could remain 6 feet apart.
As the months passed, the band opted to change that approach. It decided to tighten its bubble and minimize its exposure.
“For a while, the only people I would see is them and vice versa,” Bailey recalled. “It becomes a lot of time together. Sometime you are at each other’s throats. But really, they are your best friends at the end of the day.”
The importance of practice
During his years as a musician, Bailey has learned that practicing with fellow band members is not just about memorizing a set of songs. Rather, it’s about familiarizing oneself with the tendencies and styles of others, a process that sets the foundation for moments of creativity and spontaneity in a live setting.
A Few Blind Mice improvises every one of its solos, a flourish only possible because of dedicated practice time.
“It’s about knowing what the other people in the band are going to do next,” Bailey said.
For many, though, frequent practices weren’t a realistic possibility.
Like so many others, local resident Mike Ironside’s experience during the COVID-19 pandemic was complicated by a pre-existing condition.
Ironside suffers from lymphoma, a cancer of the lymphatic system that left him “seriously compromised” in the event that he contracted COVID-19.
Ironside plays bass in The Lonely Goats, a four-piece band based in Dubuque. Due to concerns about the virus, their chances to play together have been severely limited.
“I personally haven’t felt comfortable getting together with the band to practice in the same room,” he said. “It’s just too much of a confined space.”
The Lonely Goats have played a relatively small number of shows in the past year, with the vast majority of those performances taking place outside. In some cases, the band was forced to play a live show without Ironside.
“We had to evaluate things on a case-by-case basis,” he said.
Ironside acknowledged that the lack of practice isn’t ideal for any band. However, the band’s longevity — they have been together for about a dozen years — made it slightly easier to snap back into form.
“There were times we felt a little rusty,” he said. “But that is countered by the fact that, whenever we don’t play for a while, there is this renewed enthusiasm when we do get to play together.”
Sunny outlook
The Jimmy Welty Band, a Peosta-based group that performs throughout the tri-states, has found it a bit easier to weather the storm than most other groups.
That’s because the band’s two longest-tenured members, DeVon Welty and Jimmy Welty, are married and share a residence.
“We can practice here at home,” DeVon said.
The band traditionally has operated as a three-piece group, and Chad Schulte took over as drummer earlier this year. Practices that have incorporated a drummer during the past year have included mask-wearing and social distancing.
As spring approaches and vaccination levels increase, DeVon is optimistic about the months ahead.
“I think this is going to be a great year for music and small business,” she said.
Bailey, of A Few Blind Mice, shares a similar sense of excitement.
While his band often performs cover songs in a live environment, Bailey noted that it has spent the past year focusing more intently on original music.
It was a rare opportunity that provided a chance to get back to what matters.
“We used it as an opportunity instead of a setback,” he said “The past year has been a time to write and create and figure out what our brand as a band is.”