Lisa Towers will host drawing and painting classes at Studio Works, 900 Jackson St., with six-week terms beginning on Monday, Feb. 17.
Classes include:
- Drawing (ages 8-18): 6-8 p.m. Mondays. The cost is $130.
- Drawing (adult): 6-8 p.m. Wednesdays or Mondays. The cost is $130.
- Oil Painting (all levels): 6-9 p.m. Wednesdays. The cost is $165.
- Oil Painting (all levels): 9 a.m.-noon Fridays. The cost is $165.
For more information, call 608-574-7258, email
lbtowers@aol.com or visit www.dbqstudioworks.org.