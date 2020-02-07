Lisa Towers will host drawing and painting classes at Studio Works, 900 Jackson St., with six-week terms beginning on Monday, Feb. 17.

Classes include:

  • Drawing (ages 8-18): 6-8 p.m. Mondays. The cost is $130.
  • Drawing (adult): 6-8 p.m. Wednesdays or Mondays. The cost is $130.
  • Oil Painting (all levels): 6-9 p.m. Wednesdays. The cost is $165.
  • Oil Painting (all levels): 9 a.m.-noon Fridays. The cost is $165.

For more information, call 608-574-7258, email

lbtowers@aol.com or visit www.dbqstudioworks.org.

