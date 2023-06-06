STOCKTON, Ill. — Stockton Heritage Museum will host a presentation by Brian and Joyce Ostberg, creators of the BeHistoric YouTube channel, on the Chicago Great Western Railway in Jo Daviess County.

“The Chicago Great Western Railway in Jo Daviess County with a focus on Stockton and East Stockton,” will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, June 11, at the museum, 107 W. Front St.

