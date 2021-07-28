The University of Dubuque Heritage Center is readying itself to raise the curtain on live performances once again.
After COVID-19 prompted the venue to remain open only to UD affiliates last season, with virtual options available to the public, officials at Heritage Center today announced they intend to be back for the 2021-2022 Live at Heritage Center Performing Arts Series -- and with a full lineup of live performance offerings to boot beginning Wednesday, Sept. 1.
“We plan to be at full seating capacity as we welcome audience members back to celebrate the social phenomenon of sharing live performances together," said Executive Director Thomas Robbins in a press release.
Aptly titled, “Artistically Resilient,” the roster of entertainment includes shows aimed at highlighting cultural and social perspectives, in addition to guest speakers, comedy, music, theater and and holiday specials, such as the annual Christmas at Heritage Center.
"There is something for everyone this season," Robbins said.
In the fall
7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 1: The Sampson Bros. -- Indigenous music and dance duo, with special guest Frank Waln.
7:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 17: Uptown: Motown Remixed.
7:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 23: The Living Coast, with Montopolis -- Film, songs and stories from the Texas Gulf Coast.
3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 3; and 7:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 4: "If Beale Street Could Talk," performed by Literature to Life.
3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 10: Guest organist Stephen Hamilton, John and Alice Butler Pipe Organ Recital Series.
8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 15: Colin Mochrie’s "HYPROV," with master hypnotist Asad Mecci.
7:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 18: "Wings of Courage," play screening with guest speaker Robert F. Jefferson Jr.
7:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 11: The American Soldier Solo Show.
2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 28: "A Very Electric Christmas," performed by LightWire Theater.
7:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 3: Christmas at Heritage Center, “O Come, All Ye Faithful."
7:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 11: Neil Berg’s "Broadway Holiday," presented by the Dubuque Arts Council in cooperation with Heritage Center.
In the spring
7:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 13: Jim Belushi and the Board of Comedy.
7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 26: DRUMLine Live.
7:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 31: Freedom Riders, performed by Mad River Theater Works.
7:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 11: Count Basie Orchestra, with guest vocalist Diane Schuur.
7:30 p.m. Friday, March 11: Mike Super, magician.
3 p.m. Sunday, March 13: "The Pirates of Penzance," performed by New York Gilbert & Sullivan Players.
7:30 p.m. Thursday, March 17: Skerryvore, award-winning Scottish band.
7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 26: "A Raisin in the Sun," performed by National Players.
7:30 p.m. Monday, April 4: Guest organist Chelsea Chen, John and Alice Butler Pipe Organ Recital Series.
7:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 19: "Spamilton: An American Parody."