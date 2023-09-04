About 15 million folks in the U.S. take proton pump inhibitors or PPIs such as Prilosec and Prevacid annually. They ease the discomfort of reflux and GERD by reducing the amount of acid your stomach cranks out. That’s sweet relief for sure — but long-term use may cause kidney disease, bone fractures, pneumonia, vitamin B12 deficiency and Clostridium difficile-associated diarrhea. And now you can add dementia to that list.
For 5.5 years, researchers followed 5,712 folks ages 45 and older who did not have dementia at the beginning of the study. They found that taking acid reflux drugs for more than 4.4 years was associated with a 33% higher risk of developing dementia compared to never taking the medication.
Reflux and GERD are unpleasant and you want to control them. However, it may be best to rely, long term, on lifestyle adjustments or other medications to control symptoms. In some cases, laparoscopic surgery to correct the problem may be the smart move.
Lifestyle choices to reduce reflux include adopting an elimination diet to identify trigger foods. Common culprits are chocolate, coffee, fried foods, peppermint, spicy foods, and carbonated beverages. Other smart moves include eating smaller meals more frequently; quitting smoking; losing excess weight; keeping your head elevated while sleeping; and avoiding lying down for three hours after eating. If nothing works, ask your doctor if you’re a candidate for a noninvasive procedure to restore the function of the sphincter and prevent reflux. These options can help keep your RealAge younger; find out more at LongevityPlaybook.com.