About 15 million folks in the U.S. take proton pump inhibitors or PPIs such as Prilosec and Prevacid annually. They ease the discomfort of reflux and GERD by reducing the amount of acid your stomach cranks out. That’s sweet relief for sure — but long-term use may cause kidney disease, bone fractures, pneumonia, vitamin B12 deficiency and Clostridium difficile-associated diarrhea. And now you can add dementia to that list.

For 5.5 years, researchers followed 5,712 folks ages 45 and older who did not have dementia at the beginning of the study. They found that taking acid reflux drugs for more than 4.4 years was associated with a 33% higher risk of developing dementia compared to never taking the medication.

