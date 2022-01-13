MAQUOKETA, Iowa — Ohnward Fine Arts Center, 1215 E. Platt St., will host a pair of shows this month.
“Sweet Dreams and Honky Tonks,” featuring the music of Hank Williams, Loretta Lynn, Patsy Cline and Johnny Cash, will take place at 7 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 15.
The show is a revue that presents the hits of the four classic artists, along with stories of their lives, careers and impact on American music and culture.
“Sweet Dreams & Honky Tonks” includes Tom Waselchuk, a singer, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist who has performed for more than three decades in a variety of musical genres. He has toured nationally and internationally, composed for musical theater and produced the country music-themed holiday show, “Tinsel & Twang: A Merry-cana Christmas.”
Lindsey Giese has performed in revues with her sister duo, The Giese Girls, in addition to working as a soloist, starring in “The Fabulous Fifties Live!” for five seasons and as lead vocalist on Holland America and Celebrity Cruises for four years.
The backup band, The Dang-Its, were named 2013 country and bluegrass performer of the year by the Madison (Wis.) Area Music Awards. Its most recent recording, “A Lick of Sense,” was named the 2014 country and bluegrass album of the year.
Lori Gravel and the Timber City Ramblers will perform at 7 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 29, as a fundraiser for the Ohnward Fine Arts Center.
Gravel portrayed Patsy Cline in “The Cash and Cline Show” last June at the venue. The group also includes Curt Lichter on drums, Mark Lyon on bass guitar, Danny Parker on lead guitar, Mark Oberfell on stringed instruments and Shawn Vazquez on piano.
The group will perform the music of Loretta Lynn, Emmy Lou Harris, Patsy Cline, Linda Rondstadt and more.
Tickets for both shows are $22 in advance for adults and $13 in advance for students. At the door, tickets are $25 for adults and $15 for students. They also can be purchased from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday at the Ohnward Fine Arts Center or by visiting www.ohnwardfineartscenter.com, Osterhaus Pharmacy, the Maquoketa State Bank main office, Hartig Drug in Preston and the Bellevue Pharmacy.