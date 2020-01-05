News in your town

Positively Speaking: Me and my blue jeans … a love story

Right at Home: Blankets to put you in the comfy zone

What's it Worth on eBay? Butter the hard way

Advice to first-time gardeners: Think small. Find your spot.

Ask Amy: Adult child packs bags for guilt trip

Travel tips: This vacation should go to the dogs

Grammar Guy: Lighten up with a healthy dose of verbal phrases

Bruce’s History Lesson: Fanning the Sultan of Swat and the Iron Horse

'Just Mercy' aims for justice on death row, and in Hollywood

Writers and Writing: 'The Death Boat' a story of tragedy and loss

New year, new decade: 2020 predictions for the decade ahead

Book review: Carrie Fisher bio as sharp, endearing as its subject

Book review: 'A Small Town'

House of the Week: Stylish and bold farmhouse