Few independent features in 2019 have soared as high as “The Peanut Butter Falcon”.
Zak (Zack Gottsagen), a 22-year-old with Down syndrome, escapes from a retirement home. When Zak stumbles across a disheveled fisherman by the name of Tyler (Shia LaBeouf), the two ignite an unlikely friendship. Determined to meet his favorite professional wrestler, Zak is aided by Tyler in an epic journey to meet his hero.
The film also stars Dakota Johnson, John Hawkes, Bruce Dern, Jon Bernthal and Thomas Haden Church. It is directed by Tyler Nilson and Michael Schwartz.
Nilson and Schwartz have crafted a heartfelt, funny and laid-back cinematic experience. Despite meticulous direction and performances, the film achieves an easy-going vibe that’s infectious to watch.
The amazing performances are where the film soars. Gottsagen steals the show with a determined, ambitious and fully realized performance.
What’s even more compelling about his performance is that he has Down syndrome. It’s incredibly rare to see legitimately disabled actors in films, and it needs to be more commonplace. Gottsagen is the heart and soul of the film. You’ll fall in love with his performance.
LeBeouf turns in one of his best efforts. Every detail about his character is believable. I really bought that he was a fisherman with a complex past. There are a few emotional beats concerning his past that are effective. LaBeouf’s dedication to his craft and his wonderful chemistry with Gottsagen can’t be overstated.
Johnson continues to prove that she shines in smaller films. I loved how her character was incorporated into the story. Her determination for Zak’s well-being is sincere and thought-provoking. Conversations between LaBeouf and Johnson’s characters might spark a much-needed dialogue after leaving the theater.
The cast committed to their roles and played their parts in crafting a quirky, beautiful and charming film.
Independent films deserve an audience. The skilled direction, phenomenal acting and unique story are too good to pass up.
“The Peanut Butter Falcon” is an inspiring, sincere and entertaining piece of storytelling. Bolstered by exceptional performances, especially from Gottsagen, and a breezy pace to aid them, this is one of the finest movies of the year.
“The Peanut Butter Falcon” earns 4.75 stars out of 5, is rated PG-13 and runs for 1 hour and 33 minutes.