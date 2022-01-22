Shalom Spirituality Center, 1001 Davis St., will host several events throughout February.
- A virtual series titled, “Moving Toward Racial Equity,” will take place from 6:30 to 7:45 p.m. Mondays, beginning on Feb. 7 and continuing through March 28, via Zoom.
Session one will ask, “How do we address our prejudices? What do we do about ourselves?” The presenter will be Katrina Neeley Farren Eller, assistant professor of public relations at Loras College.
Session two will ask, “How do we effectively communicate with others regarding racial injustice?” Dialogue will be with Dave Heiar, Jackson County economic alliance senior adviser; and Anderson Sainci, director of shared prosperity and neighborhood support with the City of Dubuque.
Session three will ask, “How does racism affect the quality of life in your neighborhood?” The presenters will be Mary Gitau, associate professor of social work at Clarke University; and Clara Lopez Ortiz, equity coordinator for the Community Foundation of Greater Dubuque, Dubuque.
Session four will ask, “What can we do within our sphere of influence to address and effect necessary changes to impact systemic racism?” The presenter will be Sister Patricia Chappell, SNDdeN, member of the U.S. East-West Leadership Team of the Sisters of Notre Dame de Namur.
Lori Apel; Nancy Miller, OSF; and Nancy Knipper will facilitate each session.
The cost is $20 per person and includes the four sessions.
Register by Friday, Jan. 28.
- “All Shall Be Well: Julian of Norwich Series” will take place from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays, beginning on Feb. 2 and continuing through Feb. 23, via Zoom.
During times of crisis, we might call upon our ancestors for wisdom. Julian of Norwich, who lived her entire life during a pandemic, points to everyday practices, including soaking in the goodness found in nature, living in a posture of gratitude and relating to God as a loving, compassionate mother.
The sessions glean insights from the book, “Julian of Norwich: Wisdom in a Time of Pandemic — and Beyond,” by Matthew Fox. Participants do not need to read the book to participate. Sessions will include prayer, sharing insights from Julian, contemplation and discussion. Participants can attend individual sessions or all sessions.
Topics will include Julian’s time during the pandemic; goodness, joy and awe, along with nature and God; the divine feminine and non-dualism; and the importance of trust and the power of love.
The series will be facilitated by Michelle Watters, director of pastoral care for the Sisters of St. Francis and a licensed mental health counselor, yoga teacher and Franciscan associate.
The cost is $20 and does not include the optional book.
Register by Friday, Jan. 28.
- “GPS: Your Guide to Personal Storms” will take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 26, at Shalom Spirituality Center.
Facilitated by James Coyle, certified grief educator trained by world-renowned grief expert David Kessler and author of “GPS: Your Guide Through Personal Storms,” the event will present tools and information that can assist those who are navigating difficult storms of life.
The cost is $40 per person and includes lunch, the book and a workbook.
Register by Friday, Feb. 18.
For more information or to register, call 563-582-3592 or visit shalomretreats.org.