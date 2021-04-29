The University of Dubuque Heritage Center has added performances to its lineup of family-friendly full-length features.
Tickets are on sale through Sunday, May 9, for digital access to “Charlotte’s Web,” presented by Nashville Children’s Theatre by special arrangement with TheatreWorksUSA.
“Charlotte’s Web” is based on E.B. White’s story of the friendship between a pig named Wilbur and a spider named Charlotte. Wilbur wants to avoid winding up as pork chops. Charlotte, a writer, plans to fool Farmer Zuckerman by spinning the words, “Some Pig,” into her web, making Wilbur a prize pig and ensuring his place on the farm.
Household digital access is $14.99. To purchase a virtual ticket, visit bit.ly/CharlottesWeb21 and enter “HERITAGE4TWUSA” at checkout.
“Pete the Cat” is another of Heritage Center’s family-friendly full-length features, also presented by Nashville Children’s Theatre by special arrangement with TheatreWorksUSA.
Pete the Cat never loses his cool, and Jimmy Biddle never strays from his routine until the cat moves in with The Biddles for the summer.
Household digital access is $19.99. To purchase a virtual ticket, visit bit.ly/PeteCat21 and enter “HERITAGE2020PTC” at checkout.
Tickets include the performances, as well as interactive and educational activities. Once purchased, the rentals will be available for 48 hours.
A portion of the ticket sales from the shows will benefit Heritage Center.