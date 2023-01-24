If your birthday is today: Progress takes initiative and the courage to make tough decisions. It's time to adjust what isn't working for you while you pave the way to new beginnings. Take command of your life.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) Review each step required to reach your objective. Your way of pitching your vision will make it difficult to reject your ideas.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.