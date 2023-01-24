If your birthday is today: Progress takes initiative and the courage to make tough decisions. It's time to adjust what isn't working for you while you pave the way to new beginnings. Take command of your life.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) Review each step required to reach your objective. Your way of pitching your vision will make it difficult to reject your ideas.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) Don't share sensitive information. Focus on what you can do for others. Keep the peace, but leave nothing to chance.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) You'll be eager to get things done. Fulfill your dreams and promote your goals. A challenge will have strings attached.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) Sort through emotional issues before you agree to something that may be uncomfortable. Assess where to best spend your time.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) Gather information and put it to the test. What you discover will inspire others to pitch in and help. Before you accept help, find out what it might cost.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) Don't take on the impossible. Reach out to someone you like to work alongside, and you'll do something that makes a difference.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) An opening will become available. A challenge will excite you and encourage you to fine-tune your skills to impress someone who can help you get ahead.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) A trip, meeting or networking function will be enlightening. The information you receive will help you make necessary adjustments.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) Dress for success. Take better care of your health. Hone your skills, add to your knowledge and keep up to date with what's trending.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) Get approval before you make changes. If you are open regarding your intentions, you'll be granted the go-ahead.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) Nothing will be as it appears. Ask questions, explore possibilities and put your energy where it counts. Home improvements will pay off. If you love someone, show it.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) An active mind will lead to answers that encourage you to follow your heart. Focus on money management and costly habits.
