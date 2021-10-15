The climactic film in the Daniel Craig era of James Bond is both emotionally satisfying and a pure visual spectacle. It’s perhaps his best outing yet as the character.
Bond is thrust out of temporary retirement to seek a kidnapped scientist responsible for weaponizing a dangerous new technology. Bond is met with a much more dangerous mission than he anticipates.
Along with Craig, the film stars Rami Malek, Léa Seydoux, Lashana Lynch, Ana de Armas, Ben Whishaw, Christoph Waltz and Ralph Fiennes. It is co-written and directed by Cary Joji Fukanaga.
Craig’s final outing as Bond serves as an emotionally resonant conclusion to the five-film arc. Fukanaga crafts a story that deconstructs the character in a fresh and exciting way.
“No Time To Die” abandons some of the clichés of the character and opts to giving Bond some mature new character developments. He dives deep into the material and is giving his all in this performance. He goes to emotional places that he hasn’t before in a Bond film, all while still being a sheer physical force in his stunt sequences.
Craig solidifies himself as the best interpretation of the iconic spy character to date — and I don’t believe it’s up for discussion.
The bulk of the film’s emotional heft boils down to the romantic chemistry between Craig and Seydoux’s character of Madeleine. It’s refreshing to see 007 settle down and fall in love. It’s a dramatic shift for a character typically typecast as a womanizer.
Seydoux’s acting chops are on full display in some traumatizing scenes. Her character has a particular connection to Malek’s antagonist Safin, where she shares some memorable disturbing scenes.
Malek’s quiet, yet disturbed, performance makes for a significant villainous turn. This is communicated from the opening flashback sequence. The character’s slow movement, unsettling breathing and terrifying mask set the tone for his creepy demeanor. He makes for a formidable opponent that really pushes Bond to his physical limits.
If anything, I would have liked to have seen more screen time dedicated to Malek, one of the better Bond villains.
Armas steals the show in a small supporting role. One of the best action set pieces takes place in Cuba. Armas shares beaming chemistry alongside Craig as they infiltrate enemy operations with a playful and fun banter. Not to mention, Armas shows off some serious action muscle in the fight choreography.
Fukanaga goes full-stop with the action for Bond’s final outing. The globe-trotting locales make the film’s scope feel huge. The car chases, shootouts and raw hand-to-hand choreography are varied and satisfying.
Another standout sequence is a one-shot take where Craig takes on multiple henchmen as he traverses a staircase. Taking place in the film’s finale, the stakes are at an all-time high. The removal of cuts with the one-take technique make every punch and kick hit much harder.
Linus Sandgren’s masterful cinematography is beautiful. Even in the midst of sheer action-movie chaos, he lenses it all to sleek perfection. The film’s extended runtime allows these sequences to breathe in Sandgren’s tension-building use of lighting and framing.
Hans Zimmer’s propulsive score is an auditory delight, whether he’s composing a rendition of the classic Bond theme, or an energetic action sequence. Billie Eilish’s titular theme song also is an excellent anthem that mirrors the somber content.
“No Time To Die” is arguably the best film of the Craig era, and is undoubtedly his best performance yet. Fukanaga and company really save the best for last here. The emotional story, some unexpected twists and high-octane action make the film an irresistible offering.
Despite a 2 hour and 43 minute runtime, it earns every second of it. This is a masterful conclusion that will stick with me for awhile.
This is my favorite film of 2021 thus far and is a must-see in a theater. I also believe it and Craig’s performance are worthy of Oscar consideration.
I give “No Time To Die” 5 stars out of 5. The film is rated PG-13 and runs for 2 hours and 43 minutes. It’s now playing in theaters.