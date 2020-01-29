Iowa State University Extension and Outreach will host Meet the Meat: Steak Edition, from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 17, at Peters Commons on the University of Dubuque campus.
The event will explore the world of steaks and allow participants to cook a local cut with the help of a professional chef.
The event will cover where cuts of meat come from, things that affect meat quality and how to shop for meat. Participants also will be able to meet with local producers.
The cost is $20 per person, and spots are limited. Register by calling 563-583-6496 by Tuesday, Feb. 11.