DYERSVILLE, Iowa — The first of a six-part organ concert series will be take place at 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 13, at St. Francis Xavier Basilica, 104 Third St. SW.
The concert will feature renowned organist and church musician David Jonies.
Described as an “impeccable” performer and a “gem” by The American Organist, Jonies has a world-wide reputation, with international concert appearances including Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris, Westminster Abbey and the London Handel Festival in the U.K.
Since 2006, Jonies has served as associate director of music at Holy Name Cathedral in Chicago, where he plays the three organs by Flentrop and Casavant for Archdiocesan and parish liturgies as well as in concert.
A native of Germany, he holds Bachelor and Master of Music degrees from the Hochschule für Musik in Würzburg and the Performer’s Certificate from the Royal Academy of Music in London.
There is a suggested
donation of $10 per person.