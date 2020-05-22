Director Josh Trank returns to his indie roots with the unconventional historical biopic, “Capone.”
In the final year of Al Capone’s life, neurosyphilis, dementia and hallucinations render him a shell of a human being. When the possibility of a hidden $10 million fortune presents itself, other parties attempt to find the money.
The film stars Tom Hardy, Linda Cardellini, Matt Dillon, Kyle MacLachlan, Jack Lowden and Noel Fischer. It’s written, directed and edited by Trank.
Trank’s debut film, “Chronicle,” was a refreshing look at the superhero genre on a budget. His much-publicized follow up, 2015’s “Fantastic Four,” was a product of studio interference and received backlash. Trank disowns it.
I was intrigued by what Trank would do next. While he got to fulfill his creative vision, the result is a mixed bag.
Hardy is one of my favorite actors. His work in “The Revenant,” “Mad Max: Fury Road” and others is outstanding.
Hardy is dedicated in his portrayal of the notorious gangster. However, his high-pitched voice can be distracting. It comes off laughable at times. There are moments where he finds a decent balance with it, but it takes time to get used to it.
Hardy mumbles and groans his way through the film. I can’t fault Hardy because it is historically accurate at this stage in Capone’s life.
The supporting cast is strong, though Cardellini and Dillon are the highlights. Cardellini is delightful and has some great emotional beats alongside Hardy.
Dillon’s character is a welcome addition. Though there are some logical leaps with this character, I liked how he complimented the story.
The non-linear progression of the story is interesting. The viewer experiences Capone’s hallucinations and memories throughout the film as he comes to grips with the people he’s affected in his lifetime. Some of these are dark and infectious. I respect the weirder elements of the story.
Another problem was the editing. Since Trank one-man-banded it, I think the film suffered. I think he should have had some editors help him in making it feel more polished. The sound mixing also left something to be desired.
On several occasions, the score would dip in volume because the microphone that recorded the dialogue would be introduced. Any time you hear the score or surrounding sounds fade out, you can tell that dialogue is about to be spoken. In feature length films, this should be polished so that it’s not noticeable.
There’s also many instances of misplaced comedy. There were times where I couldn’t tell if the film was aiming for comedy or not. It doesn’t help that Hardy’s voice comes off as hilarious at times when it shouldn’t.
I appreciate that Trank went back to his smaller-scaled filmmaking roots. The concept of looking into Capone’s life at his most weak and vulnerable time period is a fascinating angle. However, it only works on occasion.
I think Hardy’s portrayal will be hit-or-miss with audiences. Perhaps the biggest issue is that the film comes off as dull or unintentionally funny as often as it can be dark and absorbing.
I’m interested in what Trank will do next, but “Capone” didn’t stick the landing for me.
I give the film 2.75 stars out of 5. “Capone” is rated R and runs for 1 hour and 43 minutes. It’s available to rent or purchase on all digital platforms.