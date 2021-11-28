Hardcover Fiction
1. The Lincoln Highway, Amor Towles, Viking
2. The Sentence, Louise Erdrich, Harper
3. Cloud Cuckoo Land, Anthony Doerr, Scribner
4. Oh William!, Elizabeth Strout, Random House
5. The Stranger in the Lifeboat, Mitch Albom, Harper
6. State of Terror, Louise Penny, Hillary Rodham Clinton, Simon & Schuster/St. Martin’s Press
7. Harlem Shuffle, Colson Whitehead, Doubleday
8. Bewilderment, Richard Powers, Norton
9. Our Country Friends, Gary Shteyngart, Random House
10. The Judge’s List, John Grisham, Doubleday
11. The Midnight Library, Matt Haig, Viking
12. Termination Shock, Neal Stephenson, Morrow
13. Crossroads, Jonathan Franzen, FSG
14. Silverview, John le Carré, Viking
15. The Dark Hours, Michael Connelly, Little, Brown
Hardcover Nonfiction
1. The 1619 Project: A New Origin Story, Nikole Hannah-Jones, The New York Times Magazine, One World
2. The Dawn of Everything: A New History of Humanity, David Graeber, David Wengrow, FSG
3. Taste: My Life Through Food, Stanley Tucci, Gallery Books
4. The Storyteller: Tales of Life and Music, Dave Grohl, Dey Street Books
5. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse, Charlie Mackesy, HarperOne
6. The Lyrics: 1956 to the Present, Paul McCartney, Liveright
7. A Carnival of Snackery: Diaries (2003-2020), David Sedaris, Little, Brown
8. Betrayal: The Final Act of the Trump Show, Jonathan Karl, Dutton
9. The Book of Hope: A Survival Guide for Trying Times, Jane Goodall, Douglas Abrams, Gail Hudson, Celadon Books
10. Renegades: Born in the USA, Barack Obama, Bruce Springsteen, Crown
11. Where the Deer and the Antelope Play: The Pastoral Observations of One Ignorant American Who Loves to Walk Outside, Nick Offerman, Dutton
12. Get Untamed: The Journal (How to Quit Pleasing and Start Living), Glennon Doyle, Clarkson Potter
13. Crying in H Mart: A Memoir, Michelle Zauner, Knopf
14. Fuzz: When Nature Breaks the Law, Mary Roach, Norton
15. Will, Will Smith, Penguin Press
Trade Paperback Fiction
1. Dune, Frank Herbert, Ace
2. The Song of Achilles, Madeline Miller, Ecco
3. The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo, Taylor Jenkins Reid, Washington Square Press
4. The Searcher, Tana French, Penguin
5. The Night Watchman, Louise Erdrich, Harper Perennial
6. Anxious People, Fredrik Backman, Washington Square Press
7. Circe, Madeline Miller, Back Bay
8. The Thursday Murder Club, Richard Osman, Penguin
9. The Overstory, Richard Powers, Norton
10. The House in the Cerulean Sea, TJ Klune, Tor
11. Hamnet, Maggie O’Farrell, Vintage
12. The Every, Dave Eggers, Vintage
13. People We Meet on Vacation, Emily Henry, Berkley
14. The Christmas Bookshop, Jenny Colgan, Morrow
15. Where the Crawdads Sing, Delia Owens, Putnam
Trade Paperback Nonfiction
1. Braiding Sweetgrass: Indigenous Wisdom, Scientific Knowledge and the Teachings of Plants, Robin Wall Kimmerer, Milkweed Editions
2. The Body Keeps the Score: Brain, Mind, and Body in the Healing of Trauma, Bessel van der Kolk, M.D., Penguin
3. Talking to Strangers: What We Should Know about the People We Don’t Know, Malcolm Gladwell, Back Bay
4. The Best of Me, David Sedaris, Back Bay
5. Ottolenghi Test Kitchen: Shelf Love: Recipes to Unlock the Secrets of Your Pantry, Fridge, and Freezer, Noor Murad, Yotam Ottolenghi, Clarkson Potter
6. Entangled Life: How Fungi Make Our Worlds, Change Our Minds & Shape Our Futures, Merlin Sheldrake, Random House
7. Sapiens: A Brief History of Humankind, Yuval Noah Harari, Harper Perennial
8. The Body: A Guide for Occupants, Bill Bryson, Anchor
9. The Old Farmer’s Almanac 2022, Old Farmer’s Almanac
10. On Tyranny Graphic Edition: Twenty Lessons from the Twentieth Century, Timothy Snyder, Nora Krug (Illus.), Ten Speed Press
11. How to Change Your Mind, Michael Pollan, Penguin
12. An Indigenous Peoples’ History of the United States, Roxanne Dunbar-Ortiz, Beacon Press
13. First Principles: What America’s Founders Learned from the Greeks and Romans and How That Shaped Our Country, Thomas E. Ricks, Harper Perennial
14. The Four Agreements: A Practical Guide to Personal Freedom, Don Miguel Ruiz, Amber-Allen
15. Born a Crime: Stories from a South African Childhood, Trevor Noah, One World
Mass Market
1. Dune, Frank Herbert, Ace
2. Dune Messiah, Frank Herbert, Ace
3. 1984, George Orwell, Signet
4. Foundation, Isaac Asimov, Spectra
5. The Eye of the World, Robert Jordan, Tor
6. Children of Dune, Frank Herbert, Ace
7. Animal Farm, George Orwell, Signet
8. The Shining, Stephen King, Anchor
9. Good Omens, Neil Gaiman, Terry Pratchett, Morrow
10. The Name of the Wind, Patrick Rothfuss, DAW
Early and Middle Grade Readers
1. The Christmas Pig, J.K. Rowling, Jim Field (Illus.), Scholastic
2. Daughter of the Deep, Rick Riordan, Disney-Hyperion
3. Out of My Heart, Sharon M. Draper, Atheneum/Caitlyn Dlouhy Books
4. The Beatryce Prophecy, Kate DiCamillo, Sophie Blackall (Illus.), Candlewick
5. Pony, R.J. Palacio, Knopf Books for Young Readers
6. Friends Forever, Shannon Hale, LeUyen Pham (Illus.), First Second
7. Cat Kid Comic Club, Dav Pilkey, Graphix
8. The Awakening Storm: A Graphic Novel (City of Dragons #1), Jaimal Yogis, Vivian Truong (Illus.), Graphix
9. Rowley Jefferson’s Awesome Friendly Spooky Stories, Jeff Kinney, Abrams
10. Willodeen, Katherine Applegate, Feiwel & Friends
11. Egg Marks the Spot, Amy Timberlake, Jon Klassen (Illus.), Algonquin Young Readers
12. Skunk and Badger, Amy Timberlake, Jon Klassen (Illus.), Algonquin Young Readers
13. How Do You Live?, Genzaburo Yoshino, Bruno Navasky (Transl.), Algonquin Young Readers
14. The Cursed Carnival and Other Calamities: New Stories About Mythic Heroes, Roshani Chokshi, J.C. Cervantes, Yoon Ha Lee, Carlos Hernandez, Kwame Mbalia, Rebecca Roanhorse, Tehlor Kay Mejia, Sarwat Chadda, Graci Kim, Rick Riordan, Rick Riordan Presents
15. The One and Only Ivan, Katherine Applegate, Patricia Castelao (Illus.), Harper
Young Adult
1. Gilded, Marissa Meyer, Feiwel & Friends
2. They Both Die at the End, Adam Silvera, Quill Tree Books
3. Our Violent Ends, Chloe Gong, Margaret K. McElderry Books
4. Firekeeper’s Daughter, Angeline Boulley, Henry Holt and Co. BYR
5. Hatchet, Gary Paulsen, Simon & Schuster Books for Young Readers
6. One of Us Is Lying, Karen M. McManus, Delacorte Press
7. All of Us Villains, Amanda Foody, Christine Lynn Herman, Tor Teen
8. We Were Liars, E. Lockhart, Ember
9. The Girl from the Sea: A Graphic Novel, Molly Knox Ostertag, Graphix
10. You’ve Reached Sam, Dustin Thao, Wednesday Books
11. Once Upon a Broken Heart, Stephanie Garber, Flatiron Books
12. Last Night at the Telegraph Club, Malinda Lo, Dutton Books for Young Readers
13. Beasts of Prey, Ayana Gray, G.P. Putnam’s Sons Books for Young Readers
14. Roxy, Neal Shusterman, Jarrod Shusterman, Simon & Schuster Books for Young Readers
15. Skin of the Sea, Natasha Bowen, Random House Books for Young Readers
Children’s Illustrated
1. Jan Brett’s The Nutcracker, Jan Brett, G.P. Putnam’s Sons Books for Young Readers
2. The 1619 Project: Born on the Water, Nikole Hannah-Jones, Renée Watson, Nikkolas Smith (Illus.), Kokila
3. Aaron Slater, Illustrator, Andrea Beaty, David Roberts (Illus.), Abrams
4. Change Sings: A Children’s Anthem, Amanda Gorman, Loren Long (Illus.), Viking Books for Young Readers
5. Woodland Dance!, Sandra Boynton, Workman
6. The Smart Cookie, Jory John, Pete Oswald (Illus.), Harper
7. It Fell from the Sky, Terry Fan, Eric Fan, Simon & Schuster Books for Young Readers
8. The Snowy Day, Ezra Jack Keats, Viking Books for Young Readers
9. Christmas Mouse: Finger Puppet Book, Emily Dove (Illus.), Chronicle Books
10. Construction Site: Merry and Bright, Sherri Duskey Rinker, AG Ford (Illus.), Chronicle Books
11. There’s a Ghost In This House, Oliver Jeffers, Philomel Books
12. Goodnight Moon, Margaret Wise Brown, Clement Hurd (Illus.), Harper
13. The Crayons’ Christmas, Drew Daywalt, Oliver Jeffers (Illus.), Penguin Workshop
14. The Legend of the Christmas Witch, Dan Murphy, Aubrey Plaza, Julia Iredale (Illus.), Viking Books for Young Readers
15. The Very Hungry Caterpillar, Eric Carle, World of Eric Carle
Children’s Series
1. Diary of a Wimpy Kid, Jeff Kinney, Amulet
2. Wings of Fire, Tui T. Sutherland, Scholastic
3. Dog Man, Dav Pilkey, Graphix
4. Harry Potter, J.K. Rowling, Scholastic/Arthur A. Levine Books
5. Magic Tree House, Mary Pope Osborne, Sal Murdocca (Illus.), Random House Books for Young Readers
6. Elephant and Piggie, Mo Willems, Hyperion
7. The Bad Guys, Aaron Blabey, Scholastic
8. Baby-Sitters Club Graphix, Ann M. Martin, Chan Chau (Illus.), Scholastic
9. I Survived, Lauren Tarshis, Scholastic
10. Dragon Masters, Tracey West, Matt Loveridge (Illus.), Scholastic