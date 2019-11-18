Play: “Oedipus Rex”
Performers: The Loras College Players.
Times/dates: 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, Nov. 21-23.
Site: St. Joseph Auditorium, Hoffmann Hall, Loras College.
Cost: $15 for general admission, free for Loras College affiliates.
Synopsis
In the classic Greek tragedy by Sophocles, the people of Thebes face a plague on the land. The oracle claims that the plague will end when the murderer of King Laius is found and punished. In pursuit of the murderer, Oedipus the King learns unsettling truths and discovers that in his attempt to change his dark foretold fate, he unwittingly enables it.
Tidbits
• Throughout centuries, “Oedipus Rex” has been regarded as the pinnacle of Greek tragedy and the summit of Sophocles’ achievements.
• The play will be staged as a one-act adaptation.
• The cast includes Jake Heelein as Oedipus, Hannah Hazzard as Jocasta, Catherine Weltzer and Avery Wickersham as the Priestesses, Sean Spicer as Creon and Lilly Feltes as Tiresias.
• Caroline Breitbach, Mary Fellers, Brigid Flaherty, Emma Hennessy, Emily Lemire and Brittany Zanazoro portray the Thebians.
• Loras College Assistant Professor and Director of Theater Ryan Decker directs and designs, with stage management by Amelia Foley, assistance by Nell Boylan and costume design by Morgan Muenster.
Quotable, from director Ryan Decker
• “We’re all very eager to stage the play that originated tragedy as we know it. ‘Oedipus Rex’ is perhaps the most well-known Greek tragedy to have survived the millennia.”
• “Part horror, part raw spectacle, many are sure to know the story of the King, who speeds his fate by trying to stave it off, but few have the opportunity to see it played out.”