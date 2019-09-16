T’ai Chi Chih: A Six-Class Series will take place on six consecutive Wednesdays beginning Sept. 25 at Shalom Spirituality Center, 1001 Davis St.
The classes will run from 9 to 10 a.m. through Oct. 30.
T’ai Chi Chih is a combination of 20 movements that are slow, gentle and easily done by anyone regardless of age or physical condition. By circulating and balancing the “chi” or vital energy within us, the T’ai Chi movements promote physical, mental, emotional and spiritual harmony and well-being. T’ai Chi Chih is a modified form of T’ai Chi.
The instructor will be Linda Duehr, a longtime student of our former instructor Sister Marian Klostermann and has practiced and shared T’ai Chi Chih for many years.
The offering is $60 for the series and it is due by Friday, Sept. 20. Call 563-582-3592 or email info@shalomretreats.org.