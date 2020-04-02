Rebecca McMahon will host a Facebook Live concert at 7 p.m. Friday, April 3, from her home.
The longtime Dubuque musician plans to sing her favorite songs and will take requests until tonight.
“I’ve had many people reach out to me over the last couple of weeks about doing a live show on Facebook,” McMahon said in an email to the TH. “I am doing this because music is uplifting, and it is my way of saying thank you and to show my appreciation to everyone who has supported me over the past 28 years.”
To tune in, visit www.facebook.com/rebecca.mcmahon.180.