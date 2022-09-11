If the last two-and-a-half years have taught us anything, it is the importance of often-overlooked — one might say essential — workers and infection control within health care facilities.
Located at the center of that Venn diagram are staff in the environmental services departments of local hospitals, clinics and doctors’ offices, when they are able to stand still long enough.
“When a surgery is finished, I personally go in and help the nurses and surgical techs, wipe down everything in the room, take out the dirty linen, garbage and red biohazard bags, put them in our bin,” said Julie Harwick, an environmental services provider in UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital’s surgical departments. “Then I mop the floor, and they’re already pushing the next case cart in for the next (patient). It’s fast-paced.”
Behind the scenes, environmental services staff have been sanitizing and limiting the spread of infection in health care facilities since long before the COVID-19 pandemic began. And the perfect time to recognize that is National Health Care Environmental Services Week, which takes place this week.
“Our job as EVS is very important,” Harwick said. “We have to make sure our areas are sanitized and sterile environments, especially in the surgery department, for our patients. We have to make sure we have proper PPE ... I clean any area as if it was my own family member going in there, because it’s very important that it’s sterile.”
Jeffery Sander-Welzien is regional infection preventionist for MercyOne Eastern Region, overseeing infection prevention at both MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center and Regional Medical Center in Dyersville. He said the environmental services role is crucial in his work.
“Their role in keeping the hospital clean, especially cleaning, really lessens the bio burden of viruses and other things that can be in a patient’s room,” he said. “Over time, as a patient occupies a room, they produce particles in breath or in skin cells, which can contain microbes. Sometimes that might not pose a risk to that patient, but if a health care worker accidentally picks that up and takes it into another room with someone at risk for that, they can infect the next person.”
Sander-Welzien said environmental services staff more than deserve the recognition of an appreciation week.
“They’re kind of the unsung heroes because they don’t get the recognition they deserve, but they play a major role in the prevention of infection,” he said. “The last couple years have been very challenging with the pandemic and the coronavirus.”
Harwick has lived and worked through the pandemic and had to adapt.
“We take care of our patients just like it was one of our own family members,” she said. “During COVID, we took it day-by-day and hoped for the best outcome. At first, it was a struggle. They demonstrated numerous times the more proper personal protective equipment, like the shield, the shoe covers, the gowns.”
In particular, Harwick increased the amount of her work that went beyond her typical sanitation duties.
“If they said ‘Julie, I need you to grab the crash cart’ or ‘Julie, stay outside the door in case we need anything,’ I do more than just EVS work,” she said.
If environmental services heroism is unsung by the public, Harwick said it is not within the hospital.
“The doctors all know me by first name, which is a very personal touch,” she said. “I’m not just ‘environmental services’ or ‘a housekeeper.’ They do not look down on you. It’s like family here, because you see more of your co-workers than you do your other family.”
Harwick said that she takes great pride in her work, which she said is important in her doing the most thorough, quality job in the essential work she does.
