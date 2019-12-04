Event: Tyler Farr
Time/date: 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 13.
Site: Q Casino and Hotel Showroom, 1855 Greyhound Park Road.
Cost: $35 for general admission, $40 for early entry. Tickets are available at QCasinoAndHotel.com or at Guest Services. Attendees must be 21 or older.
Online: tylerfarr.com
Tidbits
• Called “one of the best male vocalists in Country music today,” (Taste of Country), Farr is the first artist signed to Jason Aldean’s Night Train Records/BBR Music Group.
• The country-rocker, with three No.1 songs to his credit — “Redneck Crazy,” “Whiskey in My Water” and “A Guy Walks Into a Bar” — broke onto the scene with the 2013 release of his debut album, “Redneck Crazy,” which landed at No. 2 on the Billboard Country Albums Chart and No. 5 on the Billboard Top 200.
• Farr’s platinum-selling title-track, “Redneck Crazy,” projected him toward back-to-back No. 1 singles, including his first as a songwriter, with his platinum-certified hit, “Whiskey in my Water.”
• His sophomore album, “Suffer in Peace,” followed suit, also making its debut in the Top 5 on both the Billboard Top 200 and Country Albums charts, leading Farr to become the only solo male Country artist in the past decade to have the first two studio albums debut in the Top 5 on the Billboard 200 Chart.
• Recognized as a 2014 CRS New Faces of Country Radio and 2014 Music Row “Breakthrough Artist of the Year” nominee, the opera-trained singer earned slots touring with Aldean, Florida Georgia Line, Brantley Gilbert, Luke Combs and Lee Brice.
• The Missouri native’s dry wit, silly antics and reputation as “a no-frills musician who pours his drinks as hard as he pours his heart into his songs,” (Rolling Stone magazine), led Farr to star in the reality series, “A Little Too Farr (Unscripted).”
• Farr is working on new music with longtime friend Aldean serving as a producer for the project.
• Farr last performed at Q Casino and Hotel Showroom in March 2018.