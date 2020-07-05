Downtown Shullsburg has enough charm and history to make it worthy of a day-long excursion.
Originally part of the lead mining craze of the 1820s, it went through a couple of periods of prosperity (1840-1860 and 1880-1900), when most of the current restored historic buildings were erected.
One of the more well-known structures houses the Water Street Place Pub & Eatery and Historic Inn. The Italianate gem was built in 1883 and has played a significant role on the town's historic Water Street.
Other popular stops on Water Street are the Brewster House Restaurant, Shullsburg Cheese Store and Shullsburg Creamery Cheese Store. Looking for yet another cheese option? Head east out of Shullsburg on Wisconsin 11 about five miles to Roelli Cheese Haus.
Badger Mine & Museum is one of the community's highlights. Located in Badger Park, visitors can experience the daily routine of an 1850's lead miner. During the guided museum tour, view the primitive tools he used to extract his lead treasure from the earth and learn about his life in this early mining town before Wisconsin achieved statehood. The tour includes a visit down into a hand-dug mine.
The season runs from Memorial Day to Labor Day. Hours are 11:30 a.m.4 p.m., Wednesdays-Sundays. The cost is $7 for adults and free for children ages 4 and younger.
Most summers, Shullsburg hosts a weekly Music in the Park series every Thursday night in Badger Park. A variety of music genres are offered. Check the community calendar to see if and when they will take place this year.
5 other things
It is suggested you check out the status of all of the following before visiting.
Gravity Hill: This quite amazing. About a mile south of Shullsburg on County U (Judgement Street), you can put your car in neutral just before the 25 mph sign, at the mark in the road. Then, watch it roll backward, up the hill.
Lafayette County Courthouse, Darlington: Built between 1905 and 1907, at a total cost of $136,556.17. When Matt Murphy from Benton, Wisconsin, died in 1903, he bequeathed that 70% of his estate be used toward the construction of a County Courthouse.
Today, it's the only courthouse still in use in the United States that was paid solely by one man. In March of 2008, it was the site for some courthouse scenes from the movie "Public Enemies." Directed by Michael Mann, it starred and starred Johnny Depp, Christian Bale and Marion Cotillard.
First Capitol Historic Site, Belmont: Features two buildings used during the 1836 territorial legislative session. The first was the Council House, where the legislators met. The second was a lodging house for the legislators. Both structures were eventually used as residences. The lodging house became the residence of territorial Supreme Court Chief Justice Charles Dunn. Both were later converted to livestock barns.
It is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays from Memorial Day weekend through Labor Day weekend. There is no cost to visit.
Cheese Country Trail: The 47-mile multi-use rail trail from Monroe to Mineral Point, connecting Browntown, South Wayne, Gratiot, Darlington and Calamine. It is used with ATVs, bicycles, horses, snowmobiles, and hikers. Bicyclists should be aware that the trail is heavily used by motorized vehicles, and some surface portions of the trail are not bicycle-friendly.
Nearby trails recommended for bicyclists include the Badger State Trail and the Sugar River Trail.
Lake Joy Campground: Located at 24192 Lake Joy Lane, Belmont, this campground offers electric and primitive sites. There is a nice place to lay on two sandy beach, swim and do some fishing.
Other amenities include three playgrounds, basketball court and sand volleyball. Visitors also can rent fishing boats, pedal, canoe and kayak. For more information, call 608-762-5150.