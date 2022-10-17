John Legend and Chrissy Teigen proudly shared pictures of their daughter Luna (now 6 years old) getting her COVID-19 vaccination, and Emmy Rossum made sure her 1-year old Samantha was vaccinated in June of this year. Smart moves.
Two studies make it clear how important it is to vaccinate your kids. In August of this year, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released a study that found that kids 2 to 4 years old and those 5 to 11 years old who contracted COVID-19 were at increased risk for cardiomyopathy, myocarditis, kidney failure and clotting disorders.
Those ages 2 to 4 also had more risk for asthma and respiratory symptoms post-COVID-19. Older children, ages 12 to 17, had increased risk for acute pulmonary embolism, heart problems and blood clots. And now a study out of Case Western Reserve University shows that children under age 18 who get COVID-19 are 72% more likely to be diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes — an autoimmune disorder — than children who don’t contract the virus.
As of mid-September, about 16.1 million children ages 6 months to 4 years old have not gotten their first COVID-19 shot; 17.7 million children ages 5 to 11 have no COVID-19 vaccine; and around 7.6 million 12- to 17-year-olds remain unvaccinated.
What are the recommendations for children? Those ages 6 months to 4 years should get all primary series doses; those age 5 and older should get the basic two-shot regimen and, if age 5 to 11, a monovalent booster. Twelve and older?
In addition to basic vaccination and boosters, one updated Pfizer or Moderna bivalent booster.
