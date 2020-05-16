News in your town

Commentary: Even as coronavirus keeps us from churches, faith appears to be growing.

Ask Amy: Brother's rantings have natural consequences

YOUR HOROSCOPE: May 16

DRS. OZ AND ROIZEN: It's never been more important to stop chronic diseases before they start

YOUR HOROSCOPE: May 15

After virus shutdown, kids, calves again greet zoo patrons

TV highlights for Saturday, May 16

TV highlights for Friday, May 15

Series filmed in northeast Iowa now streaming

Ask Amy: Mom learns it's not easy being mean

DuMA collecting 'Portraits of the Pandemic'

Drs. Oz and Roizen: Set up virtual health spa with friends

Your horoscope, May 14

Ellis: Tip of hat to Ritchie’s ‘Gentlemen’

Summer registration set to open at NISOM

With No. 1 hit, once-ousted producer Dr. Luke marks comeback

Dancing through life: Catching up with 2 Dubuque dancers, brothers

Almanac

Common's #WeMatterToo push urges jail releases amid virus

TV highlights for Thursday, May 14

Ask Amy: Dating confidence can't be faked

YOUR HOROSCOPE: May 13

Concert encores: Tri-state fans had their pick during incredible 1984

Drs. Oz and Roizen: Exercise can ease, even prevent depression

A tale of 2 cookbooks for children

TV highlights for Wednesday, May 13

Almanac

Ask Amy: Grandparents struggle with COVID-19 restrictions

YOUR HOROSCOPE: May 12

Drs. Oz and Roizen: No screen time for 12- to 18-month-olds -- period!

Television Q&A

Fighting for cause while keeping house: Dubuque's women multitask in Victorian era

Almanac

People in the News: PBS series 'Asian Americans' explores prejudice and perseverance

TV highlights for Tuesday, May 12

That's weird: Pint-sized driver surprises Utah trooper during traffic stop

Ask Amy: Mother-in-law can't get word in edgewise

YOUR HOROSCOPE: May 11

Almanac

New on DVD

TV highlights for Monday, May 11

DRS. OZ AND ROIZEN: Are you part of the young and pre-frail generation?

Hospital staff who survived COVID-19 donate plasma to give patients fighting chance

Q&A: Can COVID-19 survive on my phone?