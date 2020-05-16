“Graduate Together: America Honors the High School Class of 2020,” 7 p.m. on ABC, CBS, FOX and NBC Former President Barack Obama delivers a commencement message for America’s high school seniors. Joining President Obama are Le-Bron James, Malala Yousafzai, the Jonas Brothers, Pharrell Williams.
“Top Gun,” 7:30 on AMC Navy pilot Pete Mitchell (Tom Cruise) is sent for advanced training in this beloved film, where he vies for the coveted Top Gun Award. When a close friend dies and he loses the award to another candidate, Pete worries that he has lost his nerve.
“How to Train Your Husband,” 8 p.m. on Hallmark Jillian’s career as a marriage therapist is a great success, but for some reason her marriage isn’t.
When her husband goes on a trip, Jillian fosters a puppy and makes some changes for her husbands return.