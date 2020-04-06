News in your town

On the House: Free things to do in the tri-states

DRS. OZ AND ROIZEN: 15 ways to add mindfulness to your day

Ask Amy: COVID-19 pushes one spouse out of bed

Sinsinawa Mound to reschedule several events

Writers and Writing: Mysteries end with surprising twist

Prentice Penny puts a fresh spin on wine films in 'Uncorked'

Travel tips: Be an armchair traveler

Book review: 'Wow, No Thank You'

On the list

New on DVD

Ask Amy: An in-law loan goes bad

Living with Children: More on picky eaters

What's it Worth on eBay? Midcentury popular style

Espalier: How to train plants for the tracery of branches

Travel tips: Planning for future trips amid a crisis

Museum slated up the river and through the wall at Sing Sing

House of the Week: Stylish and functional design

Movies, books providing escapism during self-isolating times

Positively Speaking: Being optimistic in COVID-19 world

Design Recipes: How to create calming home office

YOUR HOROSCOPE: April 4

Cooling Stress Tips: Managing stress during our national crisis

Almanac

Art on the River seeking artists

Swenson: A pet project, God and the virus

Clarke voice teacher recognized

Spiritual Life: He was running out of money but faith overtook fear

Annual spring clean at cemetery sites planned

St. Paul Evangelical Lutheran Church to stream Easter services

Rowling starts Harry Potter at Home for housebound families

Ask Amy: After his scam-sham wedding, friend tries again

YOUR HOROSCOPE: April 3

'America's Test Kitchen' has the recipe to hit season 20

'On My Block' cast seeks truth in playing inner-city teens

New movies

Dubuque native-turned-beauty-influencer builds audience -- and product line

Ellis: Resolution sparkles for viewers of ‘Portrait'

4-H offers online learning resources

Almanac