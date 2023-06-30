If your birthday is today: Pay more attention to what you know and do well instead of letting others take charge. Clear up any misunderstandings that can hinder progress. Trust yourself and follow your plans.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) You'll find comfort in people who share your ideas. Look for opportunities to learn. Don't let someone's jealousy thwart your plans.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) Mixed emotions will make it difficult for you. Don't reveal too much information before you figure out what's best for you. Lower stress.
Recommended for you
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) A change will encourage you to express your intentions and desires. Reconnect with people who have always been there for you.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) Try hard to have a positive impact on others, but don't pay for someone else's mistake. An assessment of a situation will help determine your next move. Seek a like-minded partner.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) You can be strict if you show love and respect as well. Getting the most out of others will depend on how you treat them.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) Trust in your ability to be resourceful, and research anything questionable. Travel and romance are favored.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) A change will add to your comfort and convenience. An opportunity to use your home to conduct business will prove valuable. Don't make unnecessary changes.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) Don't hesitate to do your own thing and focus on being your best, making new friends. Make your affections known.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) Evaluate your financial situation. Look for opportunities to broaden your financial future. Update your skills. Don't lose sight of your dreams.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) Take care of business before returning to pleasurable pastimes. Don't pressure others to do the things you don't want to do yourself.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) Uncertainty can lead to temptation and poor decisions. Think your plans through to the end. An emotional situation will surface quickly.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) Think twice before you make a move. Paying more attention to what's going on at home and in your personal life will reduce stress and misunderstandings. Physical fitness is favored.