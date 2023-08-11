If your birthday is today: Observation is your best bet when dealing with unpredictable situations. Look for choices that are less stressful. Change may be inevitable, but how you handle it can modify the outcome.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) Focus on what you must do to protect yourself. Refuse to let anyone talk you into something that will burden you. Surround yourself with people who have your best interests at heart.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Refuse to let anyone decide for you. A take-charge attitude will give you momentum to follow your plans. Base your actions on facts.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) Don't fold under pressure or give in to someone who tempts you. Spend downtime with someone who respects and loves you for you.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) When faced with a need for a quick decision, use common sense. Procrastination will cause regret and friction. Don't fear change.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) Pay attention to how you feel and look; it will help you remain the go-to person. Call a spade a spade.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Do something that makes you feel good. An issue someone has will lead to controversy if you don't act fast.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) Let bygones be bygones. You'll achieve far more if you do your own thing and offer others the same right. Make love your priority.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) Give your all, and you'll get your way. An opportunity that offers a stellar lifestyle is apparent. Line up those you want by your side.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) Sign up for activities that interest you, and socialize with people who share your interests. Love and romance will enhance your life.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) Someone will be misleading if given the opportunity. Ask questions when you are confident that the outcome will favor you.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) Listen to the information you receive from someone who has the inside scoop, and it will divert a costly mistake. Make self-esteem and personal growth your priorities.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) A change of plans may not be welcome, but the outcome will give you something to consider. Go over every detail and make decisions based on facts.