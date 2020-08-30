Hardcover Fiction
1. The Vanishing Half, Brit Bennett, Riverhead Books
2. Where the Crawdads Sing, Delia Owens, Putnam
3. Mexican Gothic, Silvia Moreno-Garcia, Del Rey
4. The Guest List, Lucy Foley, Morrow
5. Hamnet, Maggie O’Farrell, Knopf
6. American Dirt, Jeanine Cummins, Flatiron Books
7. Luster, Raven Leilani, FSG
8. Such a Fun Age (An Indies Introduce Title), Kiley Reid, Putnam
9. The Order, Daniel Silva, Harper
10. Migrations, Charlotte McConaghy, Flatiron Books
11. The Dutch House, Ann Patchett, Harper
12. 28 Summers, Elin Hilderbrand, Little, Brown
13. Sex and Vanity, Kevin Kwan, Doubleday
14. The Pull of the Stars, Emma Donoghue, Little, Brown
15. Harrow the Ninth, Tamsyn Muir, Tor.com
Hardcover Nonfiction
1. Caste, Isabel Wilkerson, Random House
2. Too Much and Never Enough, Mary L. Trump, Ph.D., S&S
3. Untamed, Glennon Doyle, The Dial Press
4. How to Be an Antiracist, Ibram X. Kendi, One World
5. The Splendid and the Vile, Erik Larson, Crown
6. Me and White Supremacy, Layla Saad, Sourcebooks
7. Between the World and Me, Ta-Nehisi Coates, One World
8. Live Free Or Die, Sean Hannity, Threshold Editions
9. Begin Again, Eddie S. Glaude, Crown
10. Breath, James Nestor, Riverhead Books
11. What It’s Like to Be a Bird, David Allen Sibley, Knopf
12. Big Friendship, Aminatou Sow, Ann Friedman, S&S
13. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse, Charlie Mackesy, HarperOne
14. Hood Feminism, Mikki Kendall, Viking
15. Evil Geniuses, Kurt Andersen, Random House
Trade Paperback Fiction
1. The Nickel Boys, Colson Whitehead, Anchor
2. The Overstory, Richard Powers, Norton
3. Circe, Madeline Miller, Back Bay
4. Normal People, Sally Rooney, Hogarth
5. This Tender Land, William Kent Krueger, Atria
6. Little Fires Everywhere, Celeste Ng, Penguin
7. The Starless Sea, Erin Morgenstern, Anchor
8. Beach Read, Emily Henry, Berkley
9. The Tattooist of Auschwitz, Heather Morris, Harper
10. A Gentleman in Moscow, Amor Towles, Penguin
11. Drive Your Plow Over the Bones of the Dead, Olga Tokarczuk, Riverhead Books
12. Girl, Woman, Other, Bernardine Evaristo, Grove Press/Black Cat
13. City of Girls, Elizabeth Gilbert, Riverhead Books
14. The Song of Achilles, Madeline Miller, Ecco
15. Chances Are ..., Richard Russo, Vintage
Trade Paperback Nonfiction
1. White Fragility, Robin DiAngelo, Beacon Press
2. The Warmth of Other Suns, Isabel Wilkerson, Vintage
3. So You Want to Talk About Race, Ijeoma Oluo, Seal Press
4. The Color of Law, Richard Rothstein, Liveright
5. Intimations, Zadie Smith, Penguin
6. The Fire Next Time, James Baldwin, Vintage
7. The New Jim Crow, Michelle Alexander, New Press
8. Braiding Sweetgrass, Robin Wall Kimmerer, Milkweed Editions
9. Stamped from the Beginning, Ibram X. Kendi, Bold Type Books
10. Just Mercy, Bryan Stevenson, One World
11. Born a Crime, Trevor Noah, One World
12. The Truths We Hold, Kamala Harris, Penguin
13. The Yellow House, Sarah M. Broom, Grove Press
14. My Grandmother’s Hands, Resmaa Menakem, Central Recovery Press
15. On Tyranny, Timothy Snyder, Tim Duggan Books
Mass Market
1. Dune, Frank Herbert, Ace
2. 1984, George Orwell, Signet
3. The Autobiography of Malcolm X, Malcom X, Ballantine
4. The Guardians, John Grisham, Dell
5. I Know Why the Caged Bird Sings, Maya Angelou, Ballantine
6. Animal Farm, George Orwell, Signet
7. The Girl Who Lived Twice, David Lagercrantz, Vintage Crime/Black Lizard
8. Lord of the Flies, William Golding, Perigee
9. The Outsider, Stephen King, Pocket
10. Blue Moon, Lee Child, Dell
Early & Middle Grade Readers
1. Rowley Jefferson’s Awesome Friendly Adventure, Jeff Kinney, Amulet
2. The One and Only Bob, Katherine Applegate, Patricia Castelao (Illus.), Harper
3. The One and Only Ivan, Katherine Applegate, Patricia Castelao (Illus.), Harper
4. New Kid, Jerry Craft, Harper
5. Guts, Raina Telgemeier, Graphix
6. This Book Is Anti-Racist, Tiffany Jewell, Aurelia Durand (Illus.), Frances Lincoln Children’s Books
7. Diary of an Awesome Friendly Kid: Rowley Jefferson’s Journal, Jeff Kinney, Abrams
8. When Stars Are Scattered, Victoria Jamieson, Omar Mohamed, Dial Books
9. Sisters, Raina Telgemeier, Graphix
10. Smile, Raina Telgemeier, Graphix
11. Drama, Raina Telgemeier, Graphix
12. Ghosts, Raina Telgemeier, Graphix
13. Best Friends, Shannon Hale, LeUyen Pham (Illus.), First Second
14. Charlotte’s Web, E.B. White, Harper
15. Hatchet, Gary Paulsen, Simon & Schuster Books for Young Readers
Young Adult
1. Stamped: Racism, Antiracism, and You, Jason Reynolds, Ibram X. Kendi, Little, Brown Books for Young Readers
2. The Hate U Give, Angie Thomas, Balzer + Bray
3. We Were Liars, E. Lockhart, Ember
4. One of Us Is Lying, Karen M. McManus, Delacorte Press
5. The Book Thief, Markus Zusak, Knopf Books for Young Readers
6. Raybearer (An Indies Introduce Title), Jordan Ifueko, Amulet Books
7. A Peculiar Peril, Jeff VanderMeer, Farrar, Straus and Giroux
8. Clap When You Land, Elizabeth Acevedo, Quill Tree Books
9. The Poet X, Elizabeth Acevedo, Quill Tree Books
10. Dear Martin (An Indies Introduce Title), Nic Stone, Ember
11. The Giver, Lois Lowry, HMH Books for Young Readers
12. You Should See Me in a Crown (An Indies Introduce Title), Leah Johnson, Scholastic Press
13. One of Us Is Next, Karen M. McManus, Delacorte Press
14. The Outsiders, S.E. Hinton, Speak
15. They Both Die at the End, Adam Silvera, Quill Tree Books
Children's Illustrated
1. Antiracist Baby, Ibram X. Kendi, Ashley Lukashevsky (Illus.), Kokila
2. I Promise, LeBron James, Nina Mata (Illus.), Harper
3. Goodnight Moon, Margaret Wise Brown, Clement Hurd (Illus.), Harper
4. Kamala and Maya’s Big Idea, Meena Harris, Ana Ramírez González (Illus.), Balzer + Bray
5. The Very Hungry Caterpillar, Eric Carle, Putnam
6. Where the Wild Things Are, Maurice Sendak, Harper
7. The Day You Begin, Jacqueline Woodson, Rafael López (Illus.), Nancy Paulsen Books
8. We Will Rock Our Classmates, Ryan T. Higgins, Disney/Hyperion
9. You Matter, Christian Robinson, Atheneum Books for Young Readers
10. Something Happened in Our Town: A Child’s Story about Racial Injustice, Marianne Celano, et al., Magination Press
11. A Is for Activist, Innosanto Nagara, Triangle Square
12. Sulwe, Lupita Nyong’o, Vashti Harrison (Illus.), Simon & Schuster
13. Brown Bear, Brown Bear, What Do You See?, Bill Martin, Eric Carle (Illus.), Henry Holt and Co. (BYR)
14. Pat the Bunny, Dorothy Kunhardt, Golden Books
15. Dragons Love Tacos, Adam Rubin, Daniel Salmieri (Illus.), Dial
Children's Series
1. Twilight (hardcover and paperback), Stephenie Meyer, Little, Brown Books for Young Readers
2. Dog Man (hardcover), Dav Pilkey, Graphix
3. Wings of Fire (hardcover and paperback), Tui T. Sutherland, Scholastic
4. Harry Potter (hardcover and paperback), J.K. Rowling, Scholastic/Arthur A. Levine Books
5. Diary of a Wimpy Kid (hardcover), Jeff Kinney, Amulet
6. The Hunger Games (hardcover and paperback), Suzanne Collins, Scholastic
7. The Bad Guys (hardcover and paperback), Aaron Blabey, Scholastic
8. Elephant & Piggie (hardcover), Mo Willems, Hyperion
9. Magic Tree House (hardcover and paperback), Mary Pope Osborne, Sal Murdocca (Illus.), Random House
10. Who Was/Is ...? (paperback), Ellen Morgan, et al., Penguin Workshop