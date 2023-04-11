Play: “Into the Woods”
Performers: Wahlert Catholic High School.
Times/dates: 7:30 p.m. Friday, April 21, and Saturday, April 22; 2 p.m. Sunday, April 23.
Site: Five Flags Theater, 405 Main St.
Cost: $13. Purchase tickets at www.ticketmaster.com/venue/49549.
Synopsis
The Brothers Grimm-inspired, revisionist fairy tale musical throws together characters from Cinderella, Jack and the Beanstalk, Little Red Riding Hood and Rapunzel. In addition, there are two princes looking to wed, and a witch anxious to break a curse. There there is the Baker and his wife, desperate for a child.
Cinderella wants to attend the King’s Festival; Jack wishes his cow would give milk; and when the Baker and his wife discover they cannot have a child because of the witch’s curse, they set off on a journey to break it. Everyone’s wish is granted, but the consequences of their actions return to haunt them with disastrous results.
Intertwining the plots of several Grimm Brothers fairy tales, and borrowing a bit from Hans Christian Andersen as well, “Into the Woods” explores the world of dreams and desires, and how selfish choices can impact the trajectory of many lives.
Tidbits
- The 1987 Broadway production starred Bernadette Peters as the Witch, Chip Zien as the Baker and Joanna Gleason as the Baker’s Wife, winning three Tony Awards for Best Book, Best Original Score and Best Actress for Gleason. The musical ran for 765 performances at Broadway’s Martin Beck Theatre.
- The 2014 film directed by Rob Marshall starred Meryl Streep as the Witch, Emily Blunt as the Baker’s Wife, James Corden as the Baker, Anna Kendrick as Cinderella and Johnny Depp as the Big Bad Wolf. There were also appearances by Tracey Ullman, Christine Baranski and Chris Pine.
- The film was nominated for three Oscars and three Golden Globes.
- Stephen Sondheim, who wrote the music and lyrics for “Into the Woods,” is also known for his compositions for “A Little Night Music,” “Sweeney Todd,” and “West Side Story,” among others.
Sondheim was childhood friends with James Hammerstein, son of lyricist Oscar Hammerstein II (“South Pacific,” “The King and I,” “The Sound of Music”). The friendship would lead to a close mentorship with Oscar, whom Sondheim credits for developing his love of musical theater.
“Into the Woods” was the first Broadway musical to be edited into a “Broadway Jr.” version, opening up musical theater to a younger generation.
Sondheim’s lyrical influences have spread across generations with hits like “Send in Clowns” from “A Little Night Music,” “Somewhere” and “America” from “West Side Story,” and “Everything’s Coming Up Roses” from “Gypsy.”
