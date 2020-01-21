Carnegie-Stout Public Library, 360 W. 11th St., will take story time into the community to introduce families to new and different places in the Dubuque area.
The “Know Your Community Story time” series invites children ages 6 and younger to attend with their favorite adult. Each story time will include sing-alongs, movement activities and fun and engaging stories.
The sessions are free and open to the public. No registration is required. Story time begins at 10 a.m. Fridays.
Schedule
• Jan. 24 at the Dubuque Regional Airport, 10965 Aviation Drive.
• Feb. 7 at the Dubuque Regional Humane Society, 4242 Chavenelle Road.
• Feb. 21 at Convivium Urban Farmstead, 2811 Jackson St.
• March 6 at the Dubuque Museum of Art, 701 Locust St.
• March 20 at the Mathias Ham House, 2241 Lincoln Ave.
• April 3 at The Grand Opera House, 135 W. Eighth St.
• April 17 at Swiss Valley Nature Center, 13606 Swiss Valley Road, Peosta, Iowa.