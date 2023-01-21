Today is Saturday, Jan. 21, the 21st day of 2023, with 344 days left in the year.
On this date
• In 1793, during the French Revolution, King Louis XVI, condemned for treason, was executed on the guillotine.
• In 1924, Russian revolutionary Vladimir Lenin died at age 53.
Recommended for you
• In 2010, a bitterly divided U.S. Supreme Court, in Citizens United v. Federal Election Commission, vastly increased the power of big business and labor unions to influence government decisions by freeing them to spend their millions directly to sway elections for president and Congress.
• In 2020, the U.S. reported its first known case of the new virus circulating in China, saying a Washington state resident who had returned the previous week from the outbreak’s epicenter was hospitalized near Seattle; U.S. officials stressed that they believed the overall risk of the virus to the American public remained low.
Today’s birthdays
World Golf Hall of Famer Jack Nicklaus is 83. Opera singer-conductor Placido Domingo is 82. Actor Jill Eikenberry is 76. Country musician Jim Ibbotson is 76. Singer-songwriter Billy Ocean is 73. Former U.S. Ambassador to China Gary Locke is 73. Former U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder is 72. Actor-director Robby Benson is 67. Actor Geena Davis is 67. Actor Charlotte Ross is 55. Actor John Ducey is 54. Actor Karina Lombard is 54. Actor Ken Leung is 53. Rock musician Mark Trojanowski (Sister Hazel) is 53. Rock singer-songwriter Cat Power is 51. Rock DJ Chris Kilmore (Incubus) is 50. Actor Vincent Laresca is 49. Singer Emma Bunton (Spice Girls) is 47. Actor Jerry Trainor is 46. Country singer Phil Stacey is 45. R&B singer Nokio is 44. Actor Izabella Miko is 42. Actor Luke Grimes is 39. Actor Feliz Ramirez is 31. Actor Booboo Stewart is 29.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.