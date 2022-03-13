Anticipation was in the air at the Chicago, Milwaukee & St. Paul railroad depot in Dubuque on a picture-perfect summer’s day in 1888, where dozens of people were waiting for the arrival of the train.
But this train was a bit different. It was an orphan train, delivering children from the East Coast to new homes in the West.
“A happy looking party the children were when they were taken from the coach,” wrote the Dubuque Daily Times reporter.
It wasn’t the first time an “orphan train” would stop in the city. Between 1854 and 1919, thousands — some estimates say 250,000 — of children traveled from New York City to new lives westward. As many as 10,000 might have come to Iowa.
Charles Loring Brace, a minister in New York City, was disturbed by the thousands of children living on the streets.
The children were hawking newspapers or shining shoes for a living. Others resorted to stealing food and, when caught, were thrown in jail where no distinctions were made between children and adults.
In 1853, Brace founded the Children’s Aid Society. Brace didn’t think the dirty, crowded streets of New York were a place for a child without a family to grow up, and the idea for the orphan trains was put into action.
“The best of all Asylums for the outcast child is the farmer’s home,” he later wrote in his book, “The Dangerous Classes of New York and Twenty Years Work Among Them,” which was published in 1872.
The trains were announced a few weeks in advance of their arrival with notices in local papers, such as this one in the Dubuque Herald in 1886: “The Herald is in receipt of a letter from Mr. Robert Curren, agent of the New York founding and orphan asylum, stating that he will pass through this city on next Thursday, Sept. 9th, with 50 more little children to be given to families at Epworth, Farley, Dyersville, New Vienna and Luxemburg and a few will also be given to families in Fort Dodge. He adds that 50 more will be brought to Iowa the 1st of October …”
In 1919, the Maquoketa, Iowa, newspaper announced the arrival of children from the orphan train with the headline “Make a choice of an orphan,” and said that 12 children ranging in age from 10 months to 13 years old would be brought to the Congregational Church. Prospective parents were invited to apply for a child.
Holding “Orphan Days” at local churches was one way the children were dispersed to families, but many times children were taken from the train, lined up at the depot and chosen by those who had showed up, many of them farmers looking for additional labor. The children were inspected like livestock. Boys were chosen because of their ability to work on the farm. Girls were chosen for their appearance.
While many of the children received proper homes and loving parents, there were many who did not. Some ended up running away, some returned to New York. While the Children’s Aid Society ensured families that they would be sending representatives back annually to check on the children’s progress, it seemed once they left the train, they were forgotten.
Records were haphazardly kept. Siblings were separated. Younger children were never told they were adopted, while others found it a shameful secret they didn’t want to talk about. For these reasons, it’s been difficult to track down information on individual riders, and there are few who remain alive today.
Madonna Harms, who discovered that her father was an orphan train rider, began compiling information about the Iowa orphan trains in the 1990s. She died in 2005, and all of her research is in the archives at the Jackson County Historical Society in Maquoketa, where it is being organized.
It is estimated that more than two dozen orphan train riders were adopted or fostered by families in Dubuque. Several others were sent to farms in Maquoketa, Hopkinton, Earlville, Holy Cross, Farley, New Vienna, Dyersville, McGregor, Epworth, Anamosa, Elkport and other communities.
While the orphan trains were far from a perfect system, Brace believed that children belonged in homes, not institutions, which became the mission of the modern-day foster care system.
His goal was that children become “creditable members of society.” A Children’s Aid Society survey in 1910 estimated that 87% of the children placed by the orphan train program had thrived in their new homes, 8% had returned to New York and 5% had run away, died or gotten arrested.
With government-organized foster care becoming more prevalent, particularly in cities like New York and Boston, the orphan trains stopped running. The last trains left New York in 1929 and the program was discontinued.
Sources: National Orphan Train Complex: www.orphantraindepot.org; Iowa State University Library: www.lib.iastate.edu; Jackson County Historical Society: www.jciahs.com; Dubuque County Historical Society: www.rivermuseum.com; “he Goldfinch, Iowa State Historical Society, Vol. 21, No. 3; www.encyclopediadubuque.org; Orphan Train Riders to Iowa: iagenweb.org/history/orphans; www.history.com.