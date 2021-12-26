Well, Christmas is over. New Year’s Day will be here and gone before you know.
So, now what?
What can be done to brighten the dark, cold first month of the year?
Here are some tips from local residents and Recovery.org on avoiding the post-holiday letdown while livening up January.
Prolong holiday joy
“While Christmas may be over, the winter décor does not have to go,” said Whitney Sanger, of Dubuque. Sanger is creative communications and development director at Hawkeye Area Community Action Program and a co-founder of Project Rooted. “We love keeping our greenery and neutral winter décor up through the winter months to give us that cozy, festive feel.”
Holiday parties don’t need to end with the holidays.
Super Bowl gatherings and Valentine’s Day events can brighten winter days.
Gift-giving also can continue — possibly through gifts of time and efforts such as volunteering with local organizations.
Go outside
Winter hikes, ice skating, snowshoeing and other activities can provide recreation during the winter months.
“During winter, we love to host sledding parties, complete with an outdoor fire,” Sanger said. “It is not only a blast for the children but the adults, too.”
Stay inside
Plan a movie-watching weekend or read a book you’ve been putting off.
“Read an author, genre, or about a subject that you’ve never read before,” said Dawn Schrandt, assistant library director at Dyersville’s James Kennedy Public Library. “Join a book club. It’s a great way to meet people, read a variety of books and have great conversations.”
Sarah Smith, adult services librarian at Carnegie-Stout Public Library, said libraries often have large selections of board games, puzzles and video games that are free to borrow.
“Board games can be quite expensive, so it’s nice to be able to try one out before making a purchase,” Smith said.
Sanger recommends hosting a family or adult game night.
“It’s a great way to keep those spirits up,” she said.
Indulge in hobbies, other interests
Smith is helping to organize a month-long series of in-person and virtual events for January.
JanFanCon is a partnership between Carnegie-Stout, the Dubuque County Library system and James Kennedy Public Library.
Various events are planned as part of the month’s activities, highlighted by a free virtual concert by musician S.J. Tucker at 5 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 13. Visit bit.ly/3m9V1xy to register for the all-ages, free concert.
A new year also is a good time to try new things.
“Try something new — whether that be a craft, trying an instrument, trying a new workout,” Schrandt said.
Cook as a team
Sanger recommends trying a new approach to the traditional dinner party.
“Instead of hosting a dinner party, have your close friends join in and contribute,” she said. “I have an amazing cookbook called ‘Tasting Table Cooking With Friends.’ Choose a recipe together and get to work in the kitchen.”
Take time to organize
The winter months can provide an excellent opportunity to tackle tasks that were put off during the spring and summer, such as cleaning out a garage or closet or organizing family photos.
Keep things quiet and simple
The first few months of the year also can be a good time to ease off the accelerator of life.
“After the hustle and bustle of the holidays, I rather enjoy decelerating during the month of January,” said Emily Bartley, Carnegie-Stout’s youth outreach programmer. “It’s a good time to reflect, start new habits, be grateful for small things and help others.”