Fly-By-Night Productions will launch its 37th theatrical season in September, with plays ranging from the French Revolution to Martin Luther King Jr. and a soap opera comedy.
• The Dubuque-based troupe will begin its season Sept. 20-22 and 27-28, with “The Revolutionists.” Directed by Doug Mackie, the play by Laura Gunderson follows the lives of four women: A playwright, an assassin, a Haitian poet and a former queen during the extremist insanity of 1793 Paris. Due to language, it’s recommended for mature audiences.
• In honor of Black History Month, the company will present Katori Hall’s “The Mountain Top” Jan. 31-Feb. 2 and 7-8. Directed by Lenore Howard, the play is set on April 3, 1968, at the Lorraine Motel, the night before Martin Luther King Jr.’s assassination. The drama contains mature themes.
• Concluding the season will be the Jeffrey Hatcher comedy “Ten Chimneys,” directed by Sunil Malapati, June 5-7 and 12-13. During the summer of 1938, Broadway legends Alfred Lunt and Lynn Fontanne retreat to their Wisconsin estate, as they did in real life. With fellow actors, family and hangers-on, they engage in pre-rehearsal work on a Chekov play.
Performances will take place in the Bijou Room of Five Flags Center, 405 Main St.
Tickets, at $39 for three shows, can be purchased by calling 563-599-9486 or emailing info@flybynightdubuque.com.