Lana Wood Johnson, an Iowa-born author, recently released, “Speak for Yourself.”
It can be best described as a heartwarming novel that makes you will feel as if you are in the shoes of the main character, from high school to the details the author adds to the story.
Johnson was a member of the key club and quiz bowl at her high school, both of which she loved. Throughout her story, the reader can get a sense of the significance of education and activities, but the importance of technological aspects in today’s world also are highlighted.
Her tale drew me in because of the rich descriptions she offered. Johnson made her way up the ladder via hard work and dedication, despite having to take many steps to get to where she is today as a renowned author.
I knew I wanted to interview her after reading “Speak for Yourself.” I recently had the opportunity to chat with her, and she had a lot of insightful thoughts to share.
Ram: How did being born and raised in Iowa impact you as a person and as a writer?
Johnson: I am very much a product of the Iowa public school system. The emphasis on academics and the opportunities I got to be in AP classes, as well as the foreign language requirements set me up to think bigger than myself.
Ram: What made you want to be a writer?
Johnson: I missed being creative. I was never a writer growing up, but I was always a reader. I went to the library constantly and re-read the books there and at home until I basically had them memorized. When I got to college, I started hanging out with people online, which is where I started having to communicate through writing. I even joined online roleplaying groups, where I first got to be creative with that writing. It wasn’t until years later, when I was working at a tech firm, that I realized that I missed that creativity and wanted to practice that again. Writing started as a hobby. Something to do when I needed that creative outlet, but after a while, I decided, I really did want to pursue publication and that’s when I started writing in earnest.
Ram: What was the inspiration behind “Speak for Yourself”?
Johnson: When I was in high school, one of my friends was very adamant about getting extracurricular activities so we could get into college. She made me and another friend join Key Club, then we joined Quiz Bowl which turned into Academic Decathlon. It was that Academic Decathlon season that really inspired “Speak for Yourself.” Not only did I make friends with my team, but we also bonded with another school’s team, and we both made it as far as state. I really wanted to capture that academic team feeling in a book and thought a “Cyrano” retelling would be the perfect tool for that because so much of his story is about his unit and the battles they face.
Ram: Who is your role model? Why?
Johnson: I don’t know if I quite have a role model, but I absolutely have a mentor. Like all gifted kids, I kind of flailed around a lot after college but wound up in a tech start-up with a boss who had been an investment banker and consultant and done a ton of interesting things. Working for him challenged me to push myself in ways I didn’t think I could. The most important thing he taught me how to do was fail, but the trick of it was failing differently every time so you learned something from it. There’s so much to modern life that demands constant perfection that one skill of failing in new and interesting ways has opened a lot of doors for me, like getting my books published.
Ram: If you could be any of the characters in “Speak for yourself,” which one would you be?
Johnson: All of the characters are a little bit me in different ways, but if I were anyone in this book, I’d be Sky’s mom. She’s not perfect, but she’s real, and she cares a lot about her kids. I like writing myself in as the parents in my stories because it helps me ground them as the imperfect people we get as parents who are trying their best.
Ram: What has been your greatest hardship as an author, and how did you overcome it?
Johnson: I think the hardest part of becoming an author was finishing my first book. It’s very easy to start a book. It’s very hard to finish one. And when you finish it, see it as something that can still be improved. I wrote my first unpublished manuscript over the course of eight years. I retooled the beginning multiple times. I played around with it when I was bored, but when I decided to become a published author, I gave myself a deadline and actually pushed through to the end. It was very far from perfect, but finishing was the first hard step toward becoming a published writer.