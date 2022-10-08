Perhaps you know the adage: Never talk about faith and politics.
There are some good motives behind this advice. When you enter conversation about faith or politics, you are getting near the heart of what a person believes. We guard and protect these beliefs closely.
When there are differences of opinion, conflicts can emerge and sparks fly. We see many examples from the controversies in the daily news cycle to disagreements with family or friends.
Discussing faith and politics cannot be avoided, however. These are topics that involve the deepest values that guide our decision-making and life choices, whether as a community or personally.
We do well not to avoid discussions about faith and politics, but rather to develop practices that will make conversation about such subjects fruitful rather than frightening. Here are three:
First, constructive conversation about political and faith issues requires humility and respect to listen to what others have to say.
By carefully listening, our views can expand as we gain new perspectives. Without losing our reasoning, such listening opens us to being transformed by what we hear. Can we believe that the viewpoints of other people can enlarge our understanding?
Second, there are more than two ways to look at a subject.
The pressures of partisanship seek to reduce our thinking to a choice between only two options, while really there are many ways to look at a given topic. We do well to be aware of what researchers call the “self-serving bias.”
According to this bias, we claim positive results for our opinions and blame those with whom we disagree for all negative results. How can we break down polarization by recognizing that there are many viewpoints on any given subject, not just two?
Finally, we can reframe our thinking to focus on long-term effects.
Much of the time, our lives are lived under the tyranny of the immediate. We get caught up seeking short-term solutions to long-term problems. Faith and politics in the most honorable sense involve concern for future generations. How can we make life for our children and grandchildren more secure?
Democracy depends on deliberation of political issues with a mutual commitment to the common good, including future generations and the well-being of creation. Faith involves the ultimate convictions that shape who we are as persons and the choices we make.
These are matters we cannot avoid. We need to slow down and take time for more careful deliberation of faith and politics.
Together we can contribute to a better conversation.
Nessan is a professor at Wartburg Theological Seminary in Dubuque.
