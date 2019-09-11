The National Mississippi River Museum & Aquarium highlighted area showings in River Travel Magazine’s the Best of The River survey released last week.
Categories included attractions, accommodations and culinary activities located in bordering and nearby communities, towns and counties on the Mississippi River in Iowa, Wisconsin, Illinois, Minnesota, Missouri, Kentucky, Tennessee, Arkansas, Mississippi and Louisiana.
The river museum was picked the best venue in three categories: Best Museum for Children; Best Museum for Science; and Best Museum for History.
Other area top choices included:
Best Lodging for Families: Grand Harbor Resort and Waterpark, Dubuque.
Best Resort: Eagle Ridge Resort & Spa, Galena, Ill.
Best Inn: Jail Hill Inn, Galena.
Best Mom & Pop Accommodations: Old Jail and Firehouse, McGregor, Iowa.
Best Brewery: Potosi (Wis.) Brewery.
Best Toy Museum: National Farm Toy Museum, Dyersville, Iowa.
Thousands participated in submitting their Best of The River choices in categories ranging from best cultural trail, best monument, best public art, best river boat tour, best brewery and more.
Tri-state area spots finished in the top three in 40 catetories.