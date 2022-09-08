If your birthday is today: You may be up for a challenge this year, but don't take on unreasonable demands. Change doesn't have to be difficult. Compete only with yourself, and you'll be happy with the results.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 23) Stay on top of what everyone is doing and make positive suggestions for whatever transition is necessary. Be a good listener.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) Taking part in activities or educational pursuits that open your mind to a host of new ideas will help you expand your interests and skills.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) Take nothing for granted. Do your part. Don't fear facing competition. Trust in who you are and what you know you can do.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) You may be tired, but don't head in a new direction for the wrong reason. You can expand your knowledge without giving up security.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Protect your assets, take care of your liabilities and detach yourself from things you no longer need or use. Simplify your life.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) Pursue something that will improve your life. Fixing up your space to accommodate your long-term plans will help build enthusiasm.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) Don't let anger take control. Consider the changes around you and look for a way to make what's happening work in your favor.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) A vivid imagination will help you turn something mundane into something extraordinary. Stop dreaming and start doing.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) Be patient and open-minded, and rely on your experience to help you make good decisions. A last-minute change of plans will give you insight into the people you are dealing with.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) Take a passionate approach to whatever you decide to do. Be open, and you'll find out where others stand.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) Less talking and more paying attention to what others do and say will pay off. Look for opportunities that require your skills and qualifications.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) Check out all your options and pick up as much information as possible. Ask questions before you agree to anything that will require your time, effort or cash.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.