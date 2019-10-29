The Bell Tower Theater, 2728 Asbury Road, will welcome the actors of Comedy Sportz to perform Guys in Ties at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9.
This marks the 14th Bell Tower performance by the award-winning improv comedy troupe from the Quad Cities.
It is known for creating a new comedic show based on suggestions from the audience.
The show is appropriate for audiences of all ages.
Tickets are $20, with discounts available for groups of 20 or more. For tickets and information, call 563-588-3377 or visit www.belltowertheater.net.