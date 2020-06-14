When the world around us seems to be going through one crisis after another, it can be difficult to know when or how to talk to children about what is happening.
With so little normalcy left after an abbreviated school year and disrupted summer plans, it might seem easier to leave conversations about racism, privilege or social justice on the back burner for when kids have less to deal with. Unfortunately, that time is a luxury many of us cannot afford.
Despite our greatest efforts to protect children from reality, they always are more perceptive than we realize and are ready to have those conversations.
Here are a few chapter books that might help spur a productive conversation with kids and tweens in your life:
“This Book is Anti-Racist” (Francis Lincoln Children’s Books, 2020), by Tiffany Jewell and Aurélia Durand
This book is designed to help readers make sense of racism, including how to recognize and stand up to it. The tone is casual and conversational, providing a non-threatening way to explore potentially unfamiliar or challenging topics surrounding race and society.
Jewell splits the book into four parts: Understanding identity, making sense of the world, taking action and responding to racism and working together with others to stand up against racism. Durand’s bright illustrations accompany an intense journey of self-discovery, empathy and understanding.
This book is a wonderful, engaging tool for readers of any race, ethnicity or background. Adults and children will gain confidence, understanding and motivation to work together to change the world after reading this book.
“We Rise, We Resist, We Raise Our Voices” (Crown Books for Young Readers, 2018), by Wade Hudson & Cheryl Willis Hudson
This anthology is filled with powerful stories, poems, letters, artwork and more. Each piece is written by a different creator (including the beloved Jason Reynolds, Jacqueline Woodson and Kwame Alexander) and explores the themes of culture, race and activism.
With so many contributors, each piece reads quickly, making it the perfect book for prompting important conversations between readers, as well as forming a habit of considering the perspectives and experiences of a wide variety of people.
Readers might be so inspired by the personal nature of the stories that they write about their lived experiences. The diversity of creators and formats guarantees that readers will find something that resonates with them and inspires them to find the value in everyone’s story.
“Ghost Boys” (Little, Brown Books for Young Readers, 2019), by Jewell Parker Rhodes
This novel, while short, packs a huge emotional punch. Jerome, a 12-year-old who does everything he can to avoid conflict, is dead. Now a ghost, Jerome floats over his body and realizes that while he was playing with a toy gun in a park near his home, a police officer drove up and shot him from his car.
Jerome, angry and scared, has no idea how to be a ghost and hates that the only person that can see him is Sarah, the daughter of the cop who killed him. Eventually, Jerome meets the ghost of Emmett Till, a boy who was killed under similar circumstances many years ago.
Emmett helps Jerome realize how deeply ingrained racism is in America’s history and how that history played a role in what happened to him. While not lighthearted, Jerome’s story ends on a hopeful note.
More importantly, it helps bear witness to the lives of real people (like Till) that have been lost to racial violence, and it can inspire difficult, necessary conversations on how we can all work to help move beyond our troubling past.
The road ahead of us is not going to be easy, but we are lucky to have so many books to help us continue to learn, grow and make real change.
Check out these books and more at your local library or bookstore, and let them motivate you and your family to help build a more caring and peaceful world.