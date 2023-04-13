If your birthday is today: Don't knock yourself out trying to please someone who doesn't appreciate you. Focus on yourself. It's your turn to express your thoughts and fulfill your dreams. Follow your heart.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) Consider what you can achieve by adjusting how you live. Beef up your ideas and explore how to make your life less stressful. Protect your heart.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) Make decisions and follow through. It's not enough to complain or criticize; make suggestions, offer solutions and take the helm.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) Pay attention, or someone will take advantage of you. Research anything that interests you. Knowledge will protect you from people looking for a free ride.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) Life will throw you a curveball; it's up to you to recognize where it's coming from. Patience will help, but intelligence will be key.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) Lend a helping hand. Your insight and experience will be valuable. Build alliances with colleagues; it will help you initiate a plan.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) What you discover will alter how or where you live. Act quickly to take advantage of a time-sensitive offer.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) Update how you present yourself to ensure you improve your life. A routine will encourage continuity. Don't get angry over what you can't change.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) Avoid anyone messing with you. Stick close to home. Counting on someone to do things for you will lead to disappointment.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) Expand your interests. A hobby will give you the push you need to get more involved in making your money grow.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Refuse to let anyone play emotional games with you. Fend for yourself and make decisions based on your needs.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) Take everything you do seriously. Your efforts will be assessed. Focus on what you want to achieve.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) Finish what you start. Getting tasks out of the way will ease your mind. Consider how you can make changes that improve your life.
