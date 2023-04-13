If your birthday is today: Don't knock yourself out trying to please someone who doesn't appreciate you. Focus on yourself. It's your turn to express your thoughts and fulfill your dreams. Follow your heart.

ARIES (March 21-April 19) Consider what you can achieve by adjusting how you live. Beef up your ideas and explore how to make your life less stressful. Protect your heart.

