“The Wall,” 6 p.m. on NBC
Host Chris Hardwick returns for season 3 of this feel-good game show, this time with a new twist that makes it possible for players to win even more money. It’s called the Superdrop, with all seven balls raining down in a waterfall drop that takes the total potential prize each night to $13 million.
Movie: “Into the Arms of Danger,” 7 p.m. on Lifetime
Upset by a confrontational phone conversation with her mother, 17-year-old Jenny is in a distracted frame of mind when she gets behind the wheel of her car, leading to an accident on a remote and desolate stretch of road. She’s relieved when a pair of EMTs promptly respond to her distress call, but once they put her in their ambulance and lock the vehicle’s door, she soon realizes they are not who they pretend to be.
Movie: “Black Panther,” 7 p.m. on TNT
More than a movie, this true phenomenon stars Chadwick Boseman as the Marvel title character, the prince of a kingdom called Wakanda that needs defenders from outside invaders. Though this 2018 film has the requisite special effects and frantic battles, it also depicts family relationships and the essence of an entire culture.
“NCIS: New Orleans,” 8 p.m. on CBS
Tammy (Vanessa Ferlito) is assigned to protect Rachel (guest star Lillian Carrier), a teenager obsessed with research, after her father is shot in the home they share in the new episode, “Relentless.”
“Buddy vs. Duff,” 8 p.m. on Food Network
Friendly rivals Buddy Valastro and Duff Goldman return for season 2 of their competition series, which opens with “Cake Boss” Valastro challenging “Ace of Cakes” Goldman — the season 1 winner — to another round, hoping to reclaim bragging rights.
“Family Guy,” 8:30 p.m. on Fox
For complicated personal reasons, Stewie (voice of Seth MacFarlane) decides he wants to remain little forever, so he builds a DNA-altering machine that will allow just that. But, the device produces an unexpected outcome by transforming Stewie into what he was supposed to be: An actual human baby.