“MacGyver,” 7 p.m. on CBS
The Phoenix team is forever altered when MacGyver’s Aunt Gwen gets into his head about family and connection and convinces Mac and Riley to join Codex. Lucas Till, Justin Hires and Tristin Mays star.
“Jack Reacher,” 7 p.m. on TNT
Tom Cruise stars as an investigator who delves into a case involving victims that were shot by a specially trained sniper. As things unravel, they become more action-packed. Also starring Rosamund Pike and Richard Jenkins.
“Justice League,” 8:30 p.m. on TBS
DC’s greatest superheroes band together in this action movie. After Superman (Henry Cavill) dies, Batman (Ben Affleck) and Wonder Woman (Gal Gadot) recruit Aquaman (Jason Momoa), The Flash (Ezra Miller) and Cyborg (Ray Fisher) to save the world.