GALENA, Ill. — Galena Center for the Arts’ fourth virtual flip book is available to view via the gallery’s website, according to a press release.
“Inspirations” compiles artwork from 28 local and regional creators ranging from photographers, painters, fiber artists, mix media artists, sculptors, potters and poets.
Inspiration was drawn from nature, famous artists, music, dance, landscapes, architecture, the effects of light, travel, gardening, family, pets and silk ties and heirloom ribbons, the release states.
Partially funded by a grant from the Illinois Arts Council Agency, the flip books were created in an effort to continue opportunities for artists to create, as well as offering varied exhibits to patrons in a
virtual format amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
The flip book can be viewed by visiting www.galenacenterforthearts.com.