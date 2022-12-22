If your birthday is today: Change can be liberating if it's carefully executed. Don't rush what you want to accomplish. Keep your plans simple, doable and affordable, and you'll be happy with the results.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Don't make promises you can't keep. Take time to show others how you feel instead of offering elaborate gifts. More time spent with loved ones will encourage better relationships.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) Refuse to let someone's indecisiveness disrupt your plans. Taking care of last-minute preparations will help alleviate stress.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) Emotional confusion is apparent if you send mixed messages. Be transparent. A romantic gesture must come from the heart.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) Consider what others want, but don't deny yourself for the sake of someone else. Be careful how you handle professional situations set in a party atmosphere.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) Adjust what isn't working for you and move forward. Take control of situations that concern you. Leave nothing to chance.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) Look at what others do before jumping into something that isn't a good fit. Put your energy into fulfilling your dreams and making decisions that benefit the people you love.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) Emotional issues will surface if you aren't honest about your feelings. Speak up, find out where you stand and press forward.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) Take care of time-sensitive documents. Reach out to people who make you laugh. Don't get involved in joint ventures.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) You have good ideas, but if you let others interfere, you won't be happy with the results. Set things up to your specifications.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) Keep busy and enjoy the festivities. Steer clear of people who bring you down or stand between you and the happiness you deserve. Make your dreams come true.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) Put thought behind your plans. Don't hesitate to bring about changes that will make your life easier. Think outside the box.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) You've got plenty to finish before the year ends. Take care of unresolved matters that have held you back.
