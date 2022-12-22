If your birthday is today: Change can be liberating if it's carefully executed. Don't rush what you want to accomplish. Keep your plans simple, doable and affordable, and you'll be happy with the results.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Don't make promises you can't keep. Take time to show others how you feel instead of offering elaborate gifts. More time spent with loved ones will encourage better relationships.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.