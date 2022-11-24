A Dubuque artist is among those recognized by the Iowa Arts Council as 2022 Iowa Artist Fellows, an annual award that recognizes Iowa artists taking steps in their careers and helping to build creative communities.
Tim Olson is one of five
honored, selected the fellows from a pool of 54 applicants by a panel of Iowa arts professionals.
Olson made his living for 20 years as a technician in photography studios in Los Angeles and Chicago after studying art at the University of Iowa. He moved back to Dubuque with his family in 2002 and completed community engagement projects that used large-format photography to connect history to modern life, including the Dubuque project, “A City at Work: 1912-2012,” which received a 2013 Loren Horton Award from the State Historical Society of Iowa.
Olson’s latest work uses painting to connect art history to familiar Midwestern subjects.
Iowa Artist Fellows receive a $10,000 grant to create exhibitions, purchase equipment, kick-start creative projects and accelerate their careers in Iowa. Additionally, they receive professional training and promotional support from the Iowa Arts Council.
The Iowa Arts Council created the fellowship program in 2014 to support leading Iowa artists at pivotal points in their careers. A total of 45 artists in visual art, film, music, creative writing and other media have been selected.
