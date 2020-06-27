An ecumenical outdoor worship service is planned for 4 p.m. Sunday, July 12, at the Mines of Spain State Recreation Area in Dubuque.
The event is part of the larger Wild Church network, which connects ecology and spirituality. The service will be facilitated by lay leaders Brenna and Eric Cussen Anglada.
Those attending can meet in the parking lot of Horseshoe Bluff Trail to take a short hike. The event will take place rain or shine. Social distancing will be practiced. Participants are welcome to pack a picnic dinner.
For more information, contact CatholicWorkerSchool@gmail.com or 608-568-3630.